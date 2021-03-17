Fragmentation caused by kovid





Governments need to learn to better coordinate Covid-19 recovery efforts or risk exposing global airlines to further financial difficulties, said Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association, during his recent presentation. in the organization’s series of announcements on the effect of the pandemic on Wednesday industry. De Juniac, who gives his post at IATA later this month to IAG chief executive Willie Walsh, complained about the “fragmentation” between states that the virus has caused after decades of progress toward globalization. “We can not restart this industry with a key,” de Juniac said in his opening remarks. “It will take careful planning to get the planes out of long-term storage, to ensure the crew qualifies, to attract laid-off employees, to reopen terminals, and so on. We can only be willing to “We recover energy from day one if governments have a plan and share it with us.” Still, de Juniac expressed optimism that widespread air travel could resume in the summer season and cited the European Commission’s recently proposed Green Pass digital as a “good initiative” to help meet that goal. He also stressed that the Green Pass should be integrated with IATA’s own Travel Pass, which passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to London used for the first time on Wednesday to verify their health status. However, de Juniac also advocated for a “reduced number of [health passport] systems ”for the sake of simplicity and security. Separately, IATA does not support any move by governments to make vaccination mandatory as a condition of entry into those countries, and calls for a comprehensive border-opening approach based on coordinated testing regimes as well. “It’s an area of ​​concern,” de Juniac said. “And this is an area of ​​concern for people who do not want to be vaccinated.” Turning to the topic of government coordination, de Juniac advocated more cooperation within global institutions such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization. “It could also be the EU or any organization, but honestly one of the results of this crisis is that fragmentation has significantly replaced the previous world which was based on globalization and which is not good news, not only for our industry but the world in general. “, He concluded.

