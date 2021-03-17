Iran final report on crashed Ukrainian flight 752 has no “solid facts or evidence”: fed

The federal government is “deeply concerned” about the “lack of convincing information” released in the final report of the Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Board on Ukraine International Aviation Flight 752.

The report makes no attempt to answer critical questions about what really happened. It seems incomplete and there is no solid facts or evidence, “said Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

All 176 people aboard the PS752 Flight – including 55 Canadians – were killed on January 8 after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired two rockets at the plane minutes after takeoff.

The government is continuing to demand a “comprehensive and transparent” investigation conducted in accordance with international standards.

Under international civil aviation law, the Iranian government led the investigation.

The report, which Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says it will comment on at a news conference scheduled for Thursday, echoes what the Iranian military said last year: human error caused the tragedy – a poor explanation found by many countries that lost citizens.

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash, but three days later said the Kyiv-linked Boeing 737-800 crashed accidentally after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. The admission came after video footage on social media appeared to show at least one rocket hitting the plane.











The disaster erupted after Iran launched missiles into Iraq at two US military bases in retaliation for the US that had killed senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on the orders of then-US President Donald Trump.

“Their families deserve answers to important questions, including the series of events that led to the launch of these missiles in the first place, and why the airspace was allowed to remain open during a period of increased hostility,” Garneau and Alghabra said. joint statement.

Britain, Ukraine Afghanistan and Sweden also lost citizens when the plane crashed and the countries formed a coalition with Canada to deal with Iran.

A series of mistakes led to the fatal launch of the missiles, the Iranian investigation team revealed.

An incorrect reading in the flight direction of the aircraft due to “human error” caused an operator to perceive the aircraft as flying northeast towards Tehran at a low altitude, instead of flying west away from the main airport, as was.

The operator tried to warn the command center of the apparent threat, “but the message was never transmitted,” the report said.

“Without receiving any observation or response from the command center, he came to identify the target as a hostile and fired missiles (sic) at the aircraft against the planned procedure.”











The first warhead exploded near the plane, throwing more than 2,500 pieces at it at nearly 6,500 km / h – more than five times the speed of sound – damaging the plane and aircraft systems, but leaving its structural integrity intact, according to the report.

“(T) he three members of the cabin crew were all still alive. They do not appear to have suffered any physical injuries. ”

The second rocket “likely” hit the plane, but the plane crashed to the ground despite, crashing near the airport and exploding from the strike six minutes after takeoff and three minutes after the first rocket exploded, the report said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on Iran to ensure justice and transparency for the victims and their families.

In December, Iran pledged to pay $ 150,000 for each family that lost someone on the plane, but the offer was rejected by Ralph Goodale, the former Liberal Minister of Public Safety who was appointed Canada’s special adviser in response to the crash.

He said Iran has no right to provide compensation to the families of the victims unilaterally and that the final amount will be subject to negotiations between Iran and Canada and four other countries whose citizens were killed on the plane.

Trudeau has promised that Canada will provide a path to permanent residence for some family members, while those who are already here can apply to stay if necessary. He also designated January 8 as National Day of Remembrance for Air Disaster Victims.

The federal government also said scholarships would be placed in memory of the victims.

– With files from Emerald Bensadoun of Global News