



AUSTIN, Texas The University of Texas at Austin is one of five recipients of the Senator Paul Simon 2021 Award for Inclusive Internationalization, an honor given by NAFSA: International Educators Association for overall excellence in global engagement on campus. The award recognizes UT internationally focused initiatives and innovative global approaches to student outcomes, faculty research, institutional development, and alumni engagement. For nearly 140 years, the university has been dedicated to supporting faculty members, researchers, students, and alumni to address pressing global challenges. UT Austins’s internationalization strategy responds to the interests of its faculty and diverse student population. As such, Texas Global connects the campus community with international partners through innovative initiatives that include a robust global virtual exchange program, funding opportunities to support international research collaboration and faculty-led practices, engaging alumni programming, and training global professional serving students across campus. During the pandemic, the university aimed to engage partners virtually, supported limited student mobility, expanded institutional partnerships, and strategically planned for greater personal engagement in the coming years. Here at Forty Acres, we try to embody our motto, what starts here changes the world. This award recognizes faculty, students, staff, and alumni across our 18 colleges and schools for their exemplary efforts to engage with partners across the globe. said UT Austin President Jay Hartzell. I thank NAFSA for this prestigious recognition. From here, continue the critical work of pursuing academic excellence and addressing global challenges in collaboration. Named for the late Senator Paul Simon, a longtime proponent of international education, the Senator Paul Simon Award for Inclusive Internationalization has honored outstanding achievements in campus internationalization since 2003. During a period of significant global turmoil, UT Austin remains committed to transnational cooperation, said Sonia Feigenbaum, Senior Vice-Provider for Global Engagement and Leading International Official. I am impressed by the creativity and innovation of our faculty and staff to ensure that engagement with our international partners is strengthened. I am grateful to NAFSA for recognizing the diligent work of the UT community on campus and across the globe. UT Austin ranks no. 30 in Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2020, Nr. 33 in CWURs World University Ranking 2020-21, Nr. 38 in the World University Rankings 2020 and Nr. 38 in US News & World Reports Best Global Universities 2021. University ranked No. 3 for participation in studies abroad among institutions that provide doctorate (2020), Nr. 1 for Texas Peace Corps Volunteers (2020), no. 2 for Gilman International researchers among major institutions (2018-19), a senior Fulbright US student / researcher producer (2019-20) and recipient no. 1 of Fulbright-Garca Robles students from Mexico (2020). The University will be profiled in NAFSA’s fall report, Campus Internationalization: Success Profiles at Colleges and Universities, and will be honored at a ceremony during International Education Week in November.

