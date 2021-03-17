International
France finds a COVID variant that avoids standard testing
(WXYZ) France has identified a new COVID-19 variant that is avoiding standard testing, making it more difficult to detect in patients.
There is a nickname for this new variant, called le breton variant. Health officials are saying it does not seem to be more dangerous. Preliminary research shows that it is no longer contagious nor does it cause more serious illness. Having said that, we need more research in order to confirm this. Now, this new variant was found in the French region of Brittany. Eight patients were carriers and seven of them had typical symptoms of the virus. But when they were tested, using very accurate standard PCR tests of gold with nasal swabs, the results were negative. Unfortunately, all eight patients died. All were elderly and had basic health risks.
Since the variant was able to bypass conventional PCR tests, doctors confirmed the COVID diagnosis in patients by ordering more tests. Blood samples and tissues from the respiratory tract were analyzed and thus it was confirmed that these 8 patients were actually infected with coronavirus. Now, as there have been new variants appearing in different countries, health authorities are trying to keep records of when and where the virus changes. Remember the goal viruss is to survive. So it will continue to evolve and mutate and try to precede us. This is why oversight has increased. And so this new mutation was discovered in France, using genomic sequencing.
Scientists are conducting experiments to see how this new variant reacts to our vaccines and antibodies from previous virus infections. But there is still no answer to share. Now, despite the real possibility that this new variant has evolved to surpass our PCR tests and scientists may need to adapt testing protocols – the World Health Organization has not listed it in their category called the Concern Variant. Right now the biggest concern for the US is not this new variant found in France, but the one that was first found in Britain. B.1.1.7. is projected to become the main virus in late March or early April. I’m a little worried because Michigan has now had a 77% increase in cases over the last 14 days. Remember, B.1.1.7. the variant is estimated to be between 59% and 74% more transmissible, and 30% more lethal than previous variants. Plus, uncontrolled proliferation opens the door to mutations, which can lead to newer, stronger, and potentially more deadly variants. So if you are going to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, please stay safe and follow the pandemic precautions. We can still return our numbers. What we see within three weeks is the consequence of what we do now.
