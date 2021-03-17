



TOR Minerals International announces the Sale of Corpus Christi Assets Tweet this As a result of the foreseen transaction, TOR Minerals will continue its remaining global established businesses including its subsidiaries TOR Processing and Trade, BV (TP&T) in Netherlands, and Minerals TOR Malaysia (TMM). TOR Minerals International, Inc. will continue to be headquartered in the US The Company ‘s shares will continue to be traded on the Pink market, operated by OTC Markets Group. The symbol, TORM, will remain unchanged. About TOR Minerals International, Inc.

TOR Minerals International, Inc., established in 1980, is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, with manufacturing and regional offices located in United States, Netherlands AND Malaysia. The company is a global manufacturer of high performance mineral products, specialty focused on product innovation and technical support. Our specialized mineral products, which include flame retardant fillers, engineered fillers and titanium dioxide color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalyst applications, as well as a wide range of other industrial applications. To learn more about TOR minerals, please visit our website at www.torminerals.com. Some of the statements made in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations or may include known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from future results, performance or achievement. expressed or implied by such statements in advance. These future statements reflect current views but are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other variables that need to be considered when making an investment decision. Advance statements are only relevant on the dates made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any looking forward statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made. All written or oral forward-looking statements made by or attributed to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Current results may differ significantly from the results discussed in these future statements. Contact for further information:

Jackie Dickey

Director of Human Resources and Secretary of the Corporation

[email protected]

+1 (361) 826-2057 SOURCE TOR Minerals International, Inc. Similar links http://www.torminerals.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos