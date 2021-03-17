Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 5:30 pm Alberta is reporting 479 new cases of COVID 19 in the past day, 50 of which included more contagious variants. Chief Medical Officer Dr.

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times):

5:30 p.m.

Alberta is reporting 479 new cases of COVID 19 over the past day, 50 of which involved more contagious variants.

Medical Chief Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported four additional deaths in her last update.

Hinshaw says 4.7 percent of tests came back positive, a lower rate than in recent days.

She says Moderna vaccine deliveries were delayed at several pharmacies after a plane was stopped outside the province due to mechanical problems.

To date, Alberta has administered 397,500 doses of vaccine.

—

4:30 p.m.

Health officials say there are 264 suspected cases of the most infectious variants of COVID-19 in the Regina area.

The Ministry of Health says that 135 cases of this type have already been confirmed, most of them located in and around the capital.

Officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 province across the province.

There are 139 people in the hospital, with 31 receiving intensive care.

To date, officials have made about 112,000 vaccines.

A car clinic in Regina continues to vaccinate people aged 60 to 64 with the aim of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

—

3:45 p.m.

Nunavut will now count 12 additional COVID-19 cases, including three deaths, in the total number of territory cases.

The new numbers come from Nunav residents who caught COVID-19 or died from the virus while in Manitoba.

Nunavu’s public health chief, Dr. Michael Patterson said it has been unclear since the beginning of the pandemic, under whose jurisdiction these numbers would fall.

Cases and deaths occurred between December 2020 and January 2021.

Patterson said the attribution of COVID-19 cases acquired outside the territory will continue to occur on a case-by-case basis.

—

2:50 p.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a new case of COVID-19 today.

The case involves a person in their 40s in the Edmundston area who has been linked to a previous case.

Meanwhile, a second positive case has been confirmed at the Ecole Notre-Dame in Edmundston, which is closed for the next three days to allow contract tracing and school cleaning.

The province currently has 42 active cases of the new coronavirus.

—

2:50 p.m.

The updated Health Vaccines Canada website says Canada will receive more than 2.5 times the number of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech in the next eight weeks than were distributed in the last 14 weeks.

The site, updated today, confirms more than 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to Canada between March 22 and May 16.

That includes almost 1.2 million doses in each of the next two weeks, and just over a million doses a week, for the next six weeks after that.

Moderna has not confirmed deliveries at the end of March and there is still no date for the first deliveries expected directly from AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

The Serum Institute of India will ship another one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April, and 500,000 in May, but there is still no specific date for when they will arrive.

Canada is also expected to now receive 1.6 million AstraZeneca produced in South Korea before the end of May, but there is still no more specific timeline for them.

—

1:50 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say one case is in the region including Halifax and involves close contact of a previously reported infection. They say the other case is in the western part of the province and concerns trips outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia has 15 reported active cases of the disease.

The province says it has administered more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccines since Tuesday, more than 17,000 of which were booster shots.

—

1:35 pm

Manitoba does not report new deaths from COVID-19 and 96 new cases.

Three cases from unspecified dates have been removed due to data correction, for a net increase of 93.

Health officials have also confirmed nine cases of variant B.1.1.7 first identified in the UK.

—

12:45 pm

The Manitoba government has lowered the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines by two years – to 53 and above for First Nations people and 73 and above for others.

Those numbers do not include younger age groups with basic health conditions that are already eligible for vaccination.

The government has also launched a new website so that people can book online appointments in addition to the existing telephone call center.

—

11:15 am

Quebec is reporting 703 new cases of COVID-19 today and 13 more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.

Health officials are also reporting a sharp increase in the number of intensive care patients, 16 more compared to the previous day, for a total of 107. Total hospital admissions fell by one, to 532.

The province says it administered 28,812 doses of vaccine yesterday, for a total of 804,806.

Quebec reported 299,450 COVID-19 infections and 10,570 virus-related deaths; there are 6,833 active cases reported.

—

10:30 am

Ontario is reporting 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The province says 14 other people have died from the virus.

Today’s numbers are based on 49,128 tests.

More than 58,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since yesterday’s update.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2021.

Canadian Press