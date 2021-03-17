Clements Worldwide announces the hiring of Brian Kenny as Chief Growth Officer





Clements Worldwide is proud to announce the hiring of Brian Kenny as our new Growth Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this Kenny will develop strategies to ensure the effective sales positioning of Clements insurance solutions, in addition to finding and executing new business opportunities and launching security solutions in certain markets. Kenny will report to the President and CEO of Clements Worldwide, Tarun Chopra.

“Brian brings a wealth of insurance sales knowledge and experience to the role of Chief Growth Officer,” Chopra said. “His proven track record of developing and executing business strategies to grow a customer base while focusing on excellent customer service will be an asset to Clements as we look to the future.” In addition to using its sales base and marketing expertise to drive profitable growth, Kenny also brings more than 25 years of experience with companies such as Ford Motor Company, Zurich North America and Markel. During his most recent role as Managing Director of Strategic Client Growth at Markel, Kenny was responsible for leading the company’s grand client growth strategy as well as enhancing and improving the intermediary strategic relationships. “I am energetic, grateful and humbled to join the unique talented team at Clements Worldwide, where I am confident we will continue to grow, strengthening our reputation as a leader in global insurance solutions,” Kenny said. “I am passionate about increasing efficiency by improving the customer experience and I hope to direct these efforts.” Kenny earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from the Villanova School of Business, holding the titles of CPCU Leader and Certified Program. It will be located at the headquarters of Clements Worldwide in Washington, DC About Clements Worldwide Clements Worldwide (Clements.com) was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of providing personalized security solutions for clients who travel frequently, whether for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer foreign insurance to U.S. Department of State employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today the firm offers a wide range of international insurance solutions and services to both organizations and individuals working and traveling across international borders. Clements operates five offices across the globe: Washington DC, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Dubai. Contact:

Clements Marketing worldwide

202.872.0060

[email protected] BURIMI Clements Worldwide Similar links http://www.clements.com

