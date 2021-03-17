Ottawa rejects Iran report blaming crash of Flight 752 for ‘human error’

OTTAWA – The federal government is dismissing a final report by the Iranian civil aviation authority blaming “human error” as the reason why a passenger plane crashed by the Iranian military in January 2020.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired two missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8 last year, when “the plane was misidentified as a hostile target by an air defense unit,” he said. final agency report on collision

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Foreign Minister Marc Garneau largely rejected the 145-page document, which was posted on the website of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

“The report really avoided addressing the substance and the real reasons after the plane crash,” Alghabra said in an interview.

“It seems incomplete and there is no solid facts or evidence,” he and Garneau said in a statement Wednesday.

Alghabra said the report fails to explain why Iran kept most of its airspace open to commercial traffic despite having just launched a missile strike against a pair of U.S. military facilities across the border in Iraq.

All 176 people on board the plane were killed, including 55 Canadians, 30 permanent residents and dozens more heading to Canada. The Tehran-Kiev route has been a cheap first step of a trip from Iran to Canada.

The federal government continues to call for a “comprehensive and transparent” investigation conducted in accordance with international standards. A Canadian forensic team will produce its report based in part on intelligence “in the coming days,” Alghabra said.

Under international civil aviation law, the Iranian government led the investigation.

The report, which Canada’s arm-length Transportation Security Board says it will comment on at a news conference scheduled for Thursday, echoes what the Iranian military said last year: human error triggered tragedy – an explanation of found weak by many countries that lost citizens.

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash, but three days later said the Kyiv-linked Boeing 737-800 crashed accidentally after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. The admission came after video footage on social media appeared to show at least one rocket hitting the plane.

The disaster came hours after Iran launched missiles into Iraq at two US military bases in retaliation for the US killing of senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on the orders of then-US President Donald Trump.

A group representing the victims’ families – 138 with links to Canada – strongly opposed the report’s findings.

“(They) seem to be mere fabrications and a continuation of a lie,” the Association of Families of Flight Victims PS752 said in a statement.

“The content published in this report, as with their previous reports, contains countless inconsistencies and is highly inappropriate to justify Iran’s claims about the causes of the crash.”

Ralph Goodale, the former Liberal Minister of Public Safety who was appointed Canada’s special adviser on the response to the crash, called the report unconvincing, “symbolic” and “offensive” to his loved ones.

“They also failed to warn their air defense missile operators about the identities of those innocent planes that were taking off. It’s just a number of failures that sound very much like disregard for human life,” Goodale said in an interview.

Without an honest assessment of what went wrong and how it is regulated, Iranian airspace remains as dangerous today as it was in January 2020, he said.

Britain, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Sweden also lost citizens when the plane crashed and the countries formed a coalition with Canada to deal with Iran.

A series of mistakes led to the fatal launch of the missiles, the Iranian investigation team revealed.

An incorrect reading in the flight direction of the aircraft due to “human error” caused an operator to perceive the aircraft as flying northeast towards Tehran at a low altitude, rather than flying west away from the main airport, as was.

The operator tried to warn the command center of the apparent threat, “but the message was never transmitted,” the report said.

“Without receiving any observation or response from the command center, he came to identify the target as a hostile and fired missiles (sic) at the aircraft against the planned procedure.”

The first warhead exploded near the plane, throwing more than 2,500 pieces at it at nearly 6,500 km / h – more than five times the speed of sound – damaging the plane and aircraft systems, but leaving its structural integrity intact, according to the Report.

“(T) he three members of the cabin crew were all still alive. They do not appear to have suffered any physical injuries.”

The second rocket “likely” hit the plane, but the plane crashed to the ground despite crashing near the airport and exploding from the strike six minutes after takeoff and three minutes after the first rocket exploded, the report said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on Iran to ensure justice and transparency for the victims and their families.

In December, Iran pledged to pay $ 150,000 for each family that lost someone on the plane, but Goodale declined the offer at the time.

He said Iran has no right to provide compensation to the families of the victims unilaterally and that the final amount will be subject to negotiations between Iran and Canada and four other countries whose citizens were killed on the plane.

“There are more damages than just compensation. They will follow an official explanation of the facts,” Goodale told negotiators.

Trudeau has promised that Canada will provide a path to permanent residence for some family members, while those who are already here can apply to stay if necessary. He also designated January 8 as National Day of Remembrance for Air Disaster Victims.

The federal government also said scholarships would be placed in memory of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2021.

– With files by Maan Alhmidi