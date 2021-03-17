



Posted: 17 March 2021 / 10:40 PM MDT / Updated: 17 March 2021 / 10:40 PM MDT

LONDONR (AP) Democracy is in retreat globally and is facing the biggest threat since the end of the Cold War, Foreign Secretary Britains said in a keynote speech Wednesday outlining his countries’ aspirations to be a major world power after Brexit. Dominic Raabs’ speech at the Aspen Security Forum in the US sought to highlight how Britain can be a force for good through its economic, military, diplomatic and cultural influence. The UK wants to be a beacon of hope in a world in which the combined GDP of autocratic regimes is expected to surpass that of democratic countries in the next decade, Raab said. But Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are full of criticism to state that Britain wants to continue pursuing trade ties with China and other countries with poor human rights record. On Tuesday, lawmakers criticized Johnson for being inconsistent and oil after he said he wanted to work with Beijing to boost trade and address climate change even after he acknowledged the threats posed by China. Raab was also under fire after the HuffPost website provided a leaked recording of him telling staff at the Britains Foreign Office that the UK intended to trade freely worldwide, including with countries that did not meet its international standards. human rights. If we limit it to countries with the European Convention on Human Rights standards at the level of Human Rights, they would not make many trade deals with the markets of the future, he was heard saying in the message. On Wednesday, Raab said China is here to stay while defending his governments’ stance on Beijing. Britain has called on China for its suppression of Hong Kong political freedoms and for abuses against the Uighur people in Xinjiang, he said. There are positives and we should definitely look for areas of constructive engagement in business and commerce, he said after his keynote address. Everyone is more or less doing business with China. The Britains government on Tuesday released a new document on foreign and defense policy review, outlining its desire for a much stronger influence in Asia. The review also paved the way for the UK to lift its limit on its nuclear reserves, overturning existing commitments to gradual nuclear disarmament.

