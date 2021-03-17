Environment Minister Alberta assures rural areas coal extraction does not threaten water

Alberta’s environment minister is assuring rural municipalities in the arid south of the province that their water supply is not threatened by industrial development such as coal mines.

“Alberta continues to have some of the strictest water license rules (and) environmental rules when it comes to water protection,” Jason Nixon said at a Rural Municipalities convention in Alberta.

Many communities in the southwest have expressed concern about the Conservative government’s plan to expand coal mines along the eastern rocky peaks and slopes, the source of most of the area’s drinking water.

They have said they are concerned about the water demands from any new mine, as well as possible pollution from pollutants such as selenium.

On Tuesday, the convention passed a resolution with 85 per cent support calling on the province to ensure the region continues to receive adequate supplies of unpolluted water.

“The Government of Alberta has arbitrarily bypassed the normal processes of public consultation in favor of developing a single industry at the expense of other industries, the aquatic environment and the citizens of Alberta,” the resolution says.

“By doing so, the quality and access to quantities of water could be put at serious risk.”

The resolution also criticizes the proposed changes to the way water from the Oldman River Basin would be allocated.

The government is proposing to open river allocations, which would serve to make water once held in reserve potentially available for a coal mining project that is currently in front of an environmental review panel.

Although the government has banned the sale of new coal leases on protected land, drilling and road construction could continue into the thousands of acres of leases already sold.

Nixon, who did not receive questions from reporters, said nothing has changed and all previous environmental legislation remains in force.

“There is nothing that changes in the water process or the licensing process in that area. I know there are rumors that it is, but it is not.

“At the same time, we need to find balance to be able to make sure municipalities and job creators have the right water.”

The resolution was sponsored by the Pincher Creek Municipal District. Reeve Brian Hammond was skeptical about Nixon’s response.

“At this point, I think it would be a bit premature to say nothing has changed,” he said. “There’s a whole range of questions.”

He said people in his area are deeply concerned about the use of water from coal mines. Most of the area is classified as semi-arid and agriculture depends on irrigation.

“For us, the main focus is water distribution, and the quality and quantity of water, and that from the mines they will get that water.”

Hammond said one of the main irritants is the lack of government consultation.

“One of the biggest things from the beginning was the apparent lack of consideration. The opportunity was not given. ”

The province has promised to seek public input starting March 29, but no details have been released.

Earlier this week, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the consultations would include an opportunity for no mining at all.

Hammond notes that Pincher Creek is not the only one. A count made for the High River town found at least 28 municipalities – including Alberta’s four largest cities – have written to the province expressing some concern.

“There has been a very dramatic rally between the jurisdictions up and down the eastern slopes who have a common concern. Certainly, the government cannot ignore it.”











