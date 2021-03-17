Barrasso bill to “fight global energy poverty” | Local News





WASHINGTON, DC On Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Introduced the Global Poverty Alleviation through Energy Development Act (S. 758). The legislation eliminates bans and restrictions on international financial institutions that limit support for traditional energy projects, including coal, natural gas, oil, and civilian nuclear energy. Developing countries desperately need affordable and reliable energy, Barrasso said in a press release. Instead of using all available energy options, the World Bank would prefer to take political points by boycotting critical coal, oil and gas projects. The solution to ending energy poverty does not lie in limiting options. Our bill will encourage the World Bank to eliminate barriers to traditional energy sources, or risk losing US taxpayer funding. On January 27, the Biden administration signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to develop a strategy for how the voice of the United States could be used in international financial institutions, including the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. to promote funding aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. He also directs the development of a plan to end international carbon-based fuel-based energy financing. Barrasso’s bill seeks to overturn Bidens’ order requiring Treasury Secretary to work with the Department of Energy, the State Department, the Export-Import Bank, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to identify ways to promote funding international energy projects, including coal, oil and natural gas, to help developing countries have affordable and reliable energy, according to the announcement. He also directs U.S. directors in international financial institutions to use the voice, vote, and influence of the U.S. to oppose bans on coal, oil, natural gas, and civilian nuclear power projects, and to repeal existing ones. And instructs the US Executive Director at the World Bank to immediately and forcefully eliminate World Bank restrictions on coal-fired power generation, exploration and production of upstream oil and gas, and nuclear power projects by cutting funding. of the US for the World Bank by 50% up to the Secretary of the Treasury confirms that the World Bank has repealed rules prohibiting the financing of fossil fuels or nuclear power projects; and implement a policy to promote these forms of energy financing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos