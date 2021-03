The pandemic shifted the Dutch voting process, although politics still took center stage.

As Dutch voters go to the polls for parliamentary elections this week, the pandemic has changed the usual dynamics. To help maintain social distance, the voting process spread over three days, ending Wednesday. Voters over the age of 70 were encouraged to vote by mail. And the campaign mainly took place on television, making it difficult for voters to spontaneously confront politicians, as is typical practice. Coronavirus cases are back in the Netherlands, prompting authorities to warn of a third wave. Last year, the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte had until November to adjust the countries ’ability to test, and the vaccination process is also going slowly. However, during the campaign, more localized issues managed to overshadow governments treating the coronavirus.

The prime minister and his cabinet resigned in January over a scandal involving tax authorities firing on people, mostly poor, who had made administrative mistakes in claiming their children’s benefits. As a result, many were ruined in finances. The broader policies put forward by Mr Rutte, who has been in power since 2010, were also a focus on the campaign trail. While his party is ahead in the polls, it has lost some support in recent weeks. Neighboring Germany is also entering a busy election season, with national and state votes coming in a year that will bring to an end Angela Merkel’s 16-year chancellorship. In other developments around the world: After nine months of negotiations, New Zeland AND Australia intend to start a travel bubble without quarantine between the two countries in April, according to local reports. New Zealand and Australia have eliminated the entire community broadcast, but responding to occasional groups with very localized restrictions or blockages. Australia will send 8,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Papua New Guinea in a bid to stem a rapidly growing outbreak in the country, which is Australia’s closest neighbor, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Australia will also ask AstraZeneca to transfer to the small island country one million doses of vaccines destined for Australia. And it is suspending all charter flights from Papua New Guinea, where a total of about half of the nations reported 2,351 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last two weeks.

