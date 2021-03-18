The Vatican Initiative promotes a global ceasefire





An online event organized by the Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and the Vatican Commission Covid-19 aims to promote a global ceasefire, address concrete methods to pursue disarmament, and highlight the role of ecumenical and interfaith dialogue.

By Vatican News staff reporter Advancing Integral Disarmament in Pandemic Times is the title of a series of online events aimed at reflecting on the need to stop the production and proliferation of weapons in support of Pope Francis and the United Nations call for a global ceasefire. The initiative is organized by the Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and the Vatican Commission Covid-19, in collaboration with the Strategic Concept for Arms Lifting and Proliferation (SCRAP) of SOAS University London. The first in a series of three online events will take place on March 23rd. The webinars envisage the participation of religious representatives and scholars who will reflect on efforts to promote a global ceasefire by stopping the production and proliferation of weapons. As explained in a statement issued by the organizers, the initiative aims to provide the international community and religious leaders with concrete opportunities to follow the path of integral disarmament, in response to the Encyclical All Brothers. Pope Francis support for a global ceasefire Pope Francis has consistently given his support to calls for a global ceasefire following the Covid-19 pandemic. During a speech by Angelus in July 2020, he said, The call for a global and immediate ceasefire is commendable, which would allow the essential peace and security to provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance needed.



These remarks came after the UN Secretary-General proposed a global ceasefire, and members of the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda. The resolution, adopted on July 1, 2020, calls on the parties to the armed conflict to immediately engage in a sustained humanitarian pause to provide assistance to countries assisting in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Institutional presentations The first session of the webinar included interventions by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Prefect of the Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Cardinal Peter Turkson, as well as experts in international studies and diplomacy. International law Analyzing international law and concrete methods to pursue disarmament, the second session will see members of the disarmament community share their expertise, teamed up with Archbishop Ivan Jurkov, the UN Permanent Observer of Saints in Geneva. Ecumenical and interfaith dialogue The third session will highlight the vital role that ecumenical and interfaith dialogue can play in pursuing disarmament. He will see the participation of Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of Christian Unity, and Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue, along with representatives of Christian denominations and other religions. Other Vatican councils and faith-based international organizations will participate in the webinar, which will be conducted entirely in English and broadcast live through the YouTube channel of the Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development Vatican FDI: www.youtube.com/VaticanIHD.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos