Confederate flag in Union Cemetery being investigated as a possible hate-motivated crime

Calgary police say raising a Confederate flag at Union Cemetery yesterday is being investigated as a possible hate-motivated crime.

The flag was spotted on Tuesday afternoon and when police arrived early in the evening, it had already been removed and found in a nearby rubbish bin.

Police say the symbols can have a powerful impact on a community.

The CPS says that while possessing and displaying a confederate flag is not in itself a crime, removing the original flag from the flagpole in order for an attacker to stand up could result in charges.

The flag was spotted Tuesday night after an account posted itTweet.

The tweet received a flurry of reactions from the accounts calling him “hateful” and saying it should be removed immediately.

Neighborhood 8 Coun. Evan Woolley told CBC News the news about the flag was wild.

“Who put him there? Why would they put him there?” he said.

“I’m glad we caught him and I hope we investigate and catch the jumps that put him there.”

There are no charges of hate crimes in Canada, but hate can be cited by the court in sentencing as an aggravating factor.