National decline in COVID-19 hospital admissions, deaths starting to level: Tam

Canada’s public health chief called for caution Wednesday as a national decline in severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as hospitalizations and deaths, began to level at the same time as the country’s vaccine spread was steaming.

In her daily statement, Dr. Theresa Tam said provincial and territorial data show that an average of 2,048 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.

That includes 550 people who were in intensive care units, she said, adding to an average of 31 COVID-related deaths reported daily during the same period.

She noted the emergence and transmission of more contagious variants increases the risk of 20- to 39-year-olds – currently the group with the highest infection rates – spreading the virus to the most vulnerable populations.

As vaccine programs begin to accelerate, it will be important to maintain a high degree of care, she said.

Any facilitation of public health measures should be done slowly with enhanced testing, screening and genomic analysis to detect disturbing variants. In particular, there should be sufficient contact tracking capacity and support for effective insulation, given the increased transmittance of disturbing variants.

Tam has also warned in recent days that the average daily number of COVID-19 cases is now rising again across the country after tilting for several weeks.

More than 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Canada in the next eight weeks, according to updated delivery information from Health Canada. This represents more than 2.5 times the amount received in the last 14 weeks.

Nearly 1.2 million doses are expected in each of the next two weeks, with just over one million doses set to be delivered each of the following six weeks.

Other drug manufacturers whose COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in Canada have promised shipments but have given few details on when they will arrive.

Moderna has not confirmed any shipments after this month, and at this time no date has been set for the first direct shipments from Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

One million doses of AstraZeneca shots are expected from the India Serum Institute next month, followed by 500,000 in May, but no exact date has been given for their arrival.

Another 1.6 million doses produced in South Korea are expected to land in Canada before the end of May, although no specific delivery schedule has been set so far.

On Tuesday, Canada’s expert vaccines panel released new advice regarding the AstraZeneca goal, saying there is now enough evidence to show that the vaccine is safe and effective for the elderly.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had previously said the vaccine was not recommended for use in those over 65, citing a lack of demographic data.

Most provinces decided at the time not to give AstraZeneca to seniors and some have said they will not change course at this time despite changing committees on the issue.

Manitoba became the latest province on Wednesday to say it would stick to its original plan despite the new councils.

For now this does not change the fact that we only have 18,000 doses of AstraZeneca available. So for now we have to comply with the current eligibility criteria, said the provincial medical official of health, Dr. Joss Reimer.

Some European countries have suspended the use of the vaccine as EU regulators and the World Health Organization investigate whether AstraZenecas product has the potential to cause blood clots in those who take it.

Some revelations could come as early as Thursday as the European Medicines Agency releases the initial results of its investigations. So far, the EMA and WHO have said there is no evidence that the vaccine is to blame for blood clots.

Health Canada has also said it is pursuing the case but does not currently see any evidence of a safety risk,

Nearly 3,330,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Canada since Wednesday, the federal government said.

In Toronto, three city-run mass immunization clinics opened their doors Wednesday.

Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …

At the same time, a panel of scientists advising the Ontario government recommended taking pictures directly in buildings with large populations of seniors in order to protect those most likely to be hospitalized or die as a result of the virus.

In a report published Wednesday, the Provincial Scientific Advisory Board identified 489 such buildings in Toronto alone, including more than 250 in neighborhoods with the highest incidence of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2021.