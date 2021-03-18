Blinken, Austin work to revive Asian alliance to oppose China, North KoreaExBulletin

NPR’s Noel King talks to Stimson Center’s Jenny Town about the trip to Japan and South Korea by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Seoul, South Korea today. Their trip to Asia, which included Japan, is the first foreign trip at the level of President Biden’s administration cabinet. And many of their focus will be on China and North Korea. Earlier this week, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the Biden administration against, I quote, “causing a bad smell” if it wants peace. Secretary Blinken was asked about it in Tokyo. And here is how he answered.

(Audio word of archived recordings)

ANTONY BLINKEN: I’m familiar with the comments you referred. But the comments that interest me most today are those of our allies and partners. That is why we came to this region. That is why we have come to Japan, precisely to listen to our allies and to discuss how collectively we can seek to address the threat from North Korea.

KING: With me now is Jenny Town. She is an old colleague at the Stimson Center who closely observes North Korea. Good morning, Jenny.

JENNY CITY: Good morning.

KING: U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly think North Korea is preparing to conduct its first weapons test since President Biden took office. Now, the White House says it wants diplomacy. Wants denuclearization. But North Korea has a history of provocation, a history of giving up promises. Do you think this is possible under this administration?

CITY: I think it is possible that North Koreans may decide to try the new administration or collect shares early, especially if they do not think this is a priority issue. But I think it is also possible that they can just make a fuss right now to get attention without actually doing something that would bring them negative attention when they have so many household problems at the moment.

KING: Do you think North Korea has a full interest in working with the Biden administration?

CITY: I think they – you know, they’ve said quite consistently over the last year that they have a declining belief that the nature of the relationship with the US could actually change whether it’s the Trump administration or the Biden administration. So I guess, you know, they have some kind of telegraph that the door to diplomacy is still unlocked. But it is not necessarily open. And it’s up to the US and South Korea to take action to open that door. And, you know, I think that’s what they’re looking for right now is not just what the early signals are, but if there’s also some kind of action that this administration is willing to do to show that different outcomes are actually possible and that there is a reason to return to the table.

KING: Let’s talk about those possible actions. Should the Biden administration consider an Iran-style nuclear deal with North Korea, do you think?

CITY: Well, to some degree, yes – to the idea that, you know, we need to look at this as a long-term process and be willing to put in the hard work of current diplomacy and sustainable negotiations over time, and to stop thinking of this as an issue where we can know to have a quick negotiation. I think one of the biggest lessons from Iran – the agreement on Iran is that it took 11, 12 years to negotiate. And we continue to think that, with North Korea, we can do this over lunch, or not …

KING: Okay.

CITY: … How, within a year, you can have a deal and it has to be executed within, you know, about a year or two as well. And this is just a wrong approach.

KING: It will take time. Jenny Town is director of the 38 North program at Stimson Center. Jenny, thank you for being with us.

CITY: Wonderful. Thank you very much.

