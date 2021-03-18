3 charged after Toyota, Lexus SUV stolen from Ottawa found in Quebec

Three people from Montreal are facing a host of charges after a number of high-end vehicles were stolen across Ottawa from the streets of the owners.

The thefts of a number of Toyotaand LexusSUVs occurred between late February and early March, according to Ottawa police.

Twenty of the vehicles were recovered, including four in the Port of Montreal and three in other parts of Quebec that police said were “believed to be destined for export to the Port of Montreal”.

Three men aged 22, 25 and 26 are charged with criminal offenses, including theft of a vehicle, possession of breaking instruments, misconduct and misrepresentation of data.

Two of the men were released with promises to appear in court, while the third remains in custody. They are accused of sophisticated technology to program new keys to vehicles.

Police said more charges could be filed.

Thefts are the most recent in recent years. They usually occur during governance, using technology that quickly programs new vehicle keys.

This year alone, police have received more than 100 reports of thefts of the newest Lexus and Toyota SUVs.

Anyone who notices new or new damage to the driver’s door handle or someone who takes pictures of the vehicle’s vehicle identification number is encouraged to contact the police.