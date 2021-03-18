Transfer to Campbellton Hospital an opportunity for killer Gregory Despres

A man from New Brunswick who stabbed his elderly neighbors to death nearly two decades ago appeared at a hearing in Monctonon on Wednesday to move his case “everywhere” from where it is now being held.

Gregory Despres, 38, has been held at the Shepody Healing Center in Dorchester since his trial.

In 2008, a judge found that Despres had killed his neighbors Fred Fulton, 74, and Verna Decarie, 70, but ruled that Minto was not criminally responsible for their deaths because he suffered from illusions stemming from paranoid schizophrenia.

Despres was in a courtroom in Moncton for a regular review of his case before the New Brunswick Review Board.

He declined an offer from the duty counselor, choosing instead to represent himself.

Fred Fulton, 74, and Verna Decarie, 70, were found murdered at their home in Minto in 2005. (CBC)

Dr. Louis Theriault, who has treated Despres for years, testified that while Despres takes his medication and is respectful to staff, he is withdrawn and unaccompanied.

Dr. Theriault told the hearing there have been few changes over the past two years, with Despres refusing to participate in the programs.

He thinks that Despres still has “deceptive ideas under the radar” and great ideas that are not related to reality.

Theriault also thinks that Despres would not be compatible with taking his own medication if he were in the community and would pose a significant risk to society if released.

Concern expressed about Despres having lost a significant amount of weight. He said Despres allowed the staff to do blood work, which resulted in nothing.

Despres told the review board that he feels healthier after losing weight.

Despres says he would like to transfer to a safe psychiatric facility in Ontario, or anywhere else, for a “landscape change”.

Gregory Despres appeared Wednesday before the New Brunswick Review Board in Moncton court. (Kate Letterick / CBC News)

A request to relocate Despres to Campbellton was made in 2013, but the hospital expressed concern about meeting safety requirements regarding patients like Despres.

In March 2019, the review board recommended that Despres be transferred to a mental hospital in Ontario. The Attorney General’s Office subsequently opposed the transfer, and the review board later decided to reject Despres’ request.

Sandra Martin, daughter of Verna Decarie, who lives in Waterville, NS, gave a statement about the victim’s impact on the hearing from the bond.

Martin says the family has been robbed of Decarie for the past 16 years and that she still misses her mother every day.

Martin says nothing has changed with Despres and he has not participated in any programs, so another review session should not be held until he receives treatment.

Board decision

Review board chairman Cheryl Johnson, speaking on behalf of the three-person panel, said Despres had “flattened out” and that while the board should ensure public safety, it should also consider Despres’ well-being.

Johnson says arrangements should be made in the near future for Shepody staff to contact the Restigouche Hospital Center to discuss a possible transfer.

She says if the psychiatric hospital administration is against the idea, the director will have to appear before the board at the next hearing to explain.

Johnson ordered a hearing to be held before the end of December 2021.

After sending the orders, Johnson strongly encouraged Despres to work with his treatment team if he wanted to transfer elsewhere.