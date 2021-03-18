Coronavirus vaccination coverage in India exceeds 3.64 crochets





Despite the increase in cases, the coronavirus mortality rate remains below two percent. (File) New Delhi: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has surpassed the coverage of 3.64 harvests, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. According to an official announcement, a total of 3,64,67,744 doses of vaccine were administered locally, according to the interim report until 7pm on Tuesday. These include 75,47,958 health care workers (HCW) who received the first dose and 46,08,397 HCW who received the second dose, 76,63,647 first-line workers (FLWs) who received the dose of first and 17,86,812 FLWs who received the second dose, 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 and over with specific co-morbidities and 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries over 60 years of age, ”the notice said. Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and the union territories in the country, the coronavirus mortality rate remains below two percent while the cumulative positivity rate has dropped below five percent, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed on Wednesday. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India had provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 82 were awarded as grants. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday underlined that India is not giving the world COVID-19 vaccines at the expense of the needs of the local population. Speaking to Lok Sabha on grant requests for the health ministry, he noted that the government has not cut health spending as claimed by some members. Here are the latest updates for the latest news: 23,179 new coronavirus cases, 84 deaths in maharashtra in 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest this year and almost 30 per cent higher than the day before, amid an increase in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “second peak in development.” Nagpur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day at 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai. Maharashtra reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours. 1.52 active cases active in the state.Read Here COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Antarctica, Chile Immunized 49 On the Continent The coronavirus vaccine has reached Antarctica after Chile immunized 49 people on the continent, the South American country’s air force said on Wednesday. Chile’s immunization program has received much praise as authorities have managed to give five million people – almost a third of the population – at least one dose of the vaccine. And on Sunday, she even began immunizing members of the armed forces and researchers stationed at President Eduardo Frei Montalva Air Base in Antarctica, with 53 other people on the base determined to receive their first dose in the coming days. . None of the vaccinated, all between the ages of 25 and 58, “have shown any allergic reactions of any kind,” Viktor Videla, the doctor in charge of the immunization program, told AFP. Madhya Pradesh: Prohibited siege in Indore between 10 and 6 am in order to increase the number of COVID-19 cases. The district reported 294 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing active cases to 1,865. pic.twitter.com/djA4V5eqgb – ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021 France virus cases are on the rise as new restrictions emerge France recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly four months on Wednesday, with the Paris region hit hard for a possible weekend blockade to halt the rise in cases. In the past 24 hours, 38,501 new infections were recorded, up from 29,975 the day before, and the highest number since November, the public health authority said. The “positivity” rate – the percentage of positive results compared to the number of tests performed overall – remained stable at 7.5 percent, but the number of people in intensive care dropped slightly to 4,219, the data showed. The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in France as a whole was 246, bringing the total of the country to 91,427. 70 districts in 16 states saw 150% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days: Center Despite rising COVID-19 cases across states and union territories in the country, the coronavirus mortality rate in India remains below two per cent while the cumulative positivity rate has fallen below five per cent, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Secretary of Health informed that a 43 percent week-by-week increase in new coronavirus cases and almost a 37 percent weekly increase in new deaths have been recorded. “Cases fell after mid-September. From 97,000 to 9,000. Cases are being rebuilt, which is worrying. 70 districts in 16 states saw a 150 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days,” he added.







