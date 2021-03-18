The rights group criticizes the SL de-radicalization law





COLOMBO: Sri Lanka faced new criticism Wednesday over a new de-radicalization law that rights groups see as another weapon aimed at dissidents and minorities in the broken nation. The New York-based Human Rights Watch said the new regulations extended the Draconian and Abusive Terrorism Prevention Act (PTA) which a previous government promised to repeal but never did. On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced new rules under the PTA that allow the detention of anyone suspected of causing acts of violence or religious, racial or communal disharmony. HRW said Colombo should immediately withdraw the rules, which the government said were intended to de-radicalize religious extremists. He also urged the international community to compel Sri Lanka to protect its religious and ethnic minorities and to hold accountable those who have been abused. Human rights lawyer Bhavani Fonseka said the new regulations allowing suspects to be held without trial for up to two years are troubling as they could be used to quell dissent. The regulations have been formulated in a broad way that can be used to target political opponents and others, Fonseka told AFP. The legacy of how PTAs and emergency regulations have been used in the past is a disturbing reminder of how this can be used as well. Within four days of the new regulations, police arrested a prominent Muslim politician, Azath Salley, a vocal critic of the Rajapaksa administration. Police said he was arrested under the PTA in connection with the Easter Sunday 2019 bombs that killed 279, but the state prosecutor had previously asked police to stop him during a speech critical of island laws. The arrest and new regulations came ahead of a UN Human Rights Council resolution scheduled for next week in Geneva, censoring Colombo over its treatment of minorities and alleging failure to investigate atrocities during Sri Lankan civil war. . Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera also announced plans over the weekend to outlaw Muslim women’s face veils, arguing that the burqa and niqab were threats to national security. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation had denounced the ministers’ statement as Islamophobic. She urged Colombo to allow Muslims, who made up 10 percent of the country’s 21 million population, to practice their religion freely.







