More than 5,400 U.S. Students Recognized by Cambridge International for Performance in International Standards Exams





NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Cambridge Assessment International Education, the world’s largest provider of international education programs, announced today that more than 5,400 students from United States will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in Cambridge exams. The Cambridge Scholar Awards honor students with awards to celebrate and recognize their success in the Cambridge International AS and A Level exams. The Cambridge International program was first introduced in the US in 1995 with rapid popularity. More Cambridge Advanced Course assignments and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools in 35 states and District of Columbia. In recent years, demand for Cambridge International schools and districts has been driven primarily by the program’s alignment with state and local equity benefits in particular, providing access to high quality curricula and advanced course offerings for underrepresented students . Over the past decade, the number of American students attending the Cambridge program has grown at an annual rate of 45%; The largest increase occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A level exams increased by 220%. “We congratulate all of us Cambridge students at their extraordinary level of achievement this year, “he said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. “Our program challenges and engages students at all levels of achievement, and its assessments and support resources are designed to be accessible to all students, so that they can be successful in college and beyond.” “Congratulations to each of our students, whose high academic achievement gave them recognition from Cambridge International,” he said. Chris Reykdal, State of Washington Public Instruction Supervisor. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the transition to distance learning last spring, you went on and on even better than your peers across the nation, especially in science and math. Good luck on your next step; we are proud for you.” “We are excited to see so much of ours Palm Beach students recognized by Cambridge International for their achievements. “The strong performance of our students is a testament to the great work of our teachers in preparing students for their future educational endeavors,” said Dr. Glenda Sheffield, Chief Academic Director, School District i Palm Beach County. “The Cambridge the program provides our students with access to the type of rigorous courses that is critical to our district. Entrance and scaffolding e Cambridge the program allows us to expand access to more students and maintain this extraordinary level of achievement ”. The Cambridge International Program is an integrated examination syllabus and program that emphasizes the value of a broad and balanced study. In addition to an in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students possess a wider range of critical skills that will equip them for a changing world, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop students who have confidence in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and intellectually and socially engaged. Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. More than 600 American colleges and universities, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (with), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia now accept Cambridge credit and placement exams. Outside the US, Cambridge programs are offered in more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries. About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life by helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge University. Our Cambridge path gives students a clear path to educational success from ages 5 to 19. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. Helps students discover new skills and a wider world and give them the transferable skills they need for life so that they can get to school, university and work. Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org SOURCE Cambridge International

