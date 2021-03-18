Deadline approaching: Ottawa seeks answers from Prairies in AgriStability program

The federal government wants a yes or no from the three Prairie provinces over proposed improvements to a program that protects farmers from large income declines.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau held a press conference Wednesday to give an update on planned changes to the AgriStability program that will increase wages for production losses, rising costs and the effects of market conditions.

Ottawa would continue to pay 60 percent of the costs, but the provinces would be required to find extra money to make the program work.

“We have received positive responses from almost all other provinces in Canada, but to implement these changes we are still awaiting a clear response from all three Prairie provinces,” said Bibeau from her home in Sherbrooke, Que.

“We are eager to know: Did the agriculture ministers take Prairie to the proposal in their cabinet and their prime ministers? Are they supporters of these changes?”

Bibeau said the current program expires in 2023 and the changes would be a short-term adjustment to help farmers now.

She said 110 days have passed since Ottawa proposed eliminating the reference margin limit, which serves to reduce a farmer’s salary and increase the compensation rate to 80 percent.

That would result in an annual 50 percent increase in payments, or $ 170 million, she said. Of that, $ 100 million would come from Ottawa and the remaining $ 70 million from provinces and territories.

She said she has talked to the three agriculture ministers in recent weeks and, with a deadline of April 30 for producers to join the program, it is time for a response.

“I would like to have a clear answer. If it is not, it is not. I hope it will be yes, so we know where we stand if we have to find other alternatives to support our farmers.”

Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, the federal minister responsible for the Prairies, said he has been in contact with several provincial ministers urging them to move the issue forward.

“These changes are still on the tables of our friends in the Prairie governments. We know that farmers across the country have been asking for this for a long time.”

Bibeau said she was setting up another meeting of federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers to discuss the issue.

The terms of the existing program will continue if an agreement involving the Prairie provinces cannot be reached.

“It will be the status quo. That would be unfortunate.”

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said he had not spoken to Bibeau since Jan. 29 and at the time had requested a follow-up meeting with federal and provincial ministers.

“It is good to see after all this time that the federal minister is finally ready to bring her provincial and territorial counterparts back to the table to conclude this important discussion on AgriStability improvements,” Marit said in an email.

Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen said he sent a letter to Bibeau two weeks ago and also called for another meeting to “discuss and finally vote on AgriStability’s short-term changes”.

Dreeshen said he told Bibeau in the letter that making long-term improvements to business risk management software, including short-term changes to AgriStability, was a priority.

“To be successful such an important structural change requires adequate time and strong cooperation between [federal, provincial, territorial]governments as well as the agricultural sector, “he wrote.