



SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Americans always try to be at the top of their game and many sports fans agree with this Germany is one of the top places in football. Many children dream of playing professional football in the Bundesliga, Germany‘High league, but achieving this goal has always been difficult, regardless of natural talent or training. To create a solid path for players aspiring to play abroad, International Football Academy has joined the world fame FC Schalke 04. Sot, International Football Academy(https://internationalsocceracademy.com/fc-schalke-04/) and FC Schalke 04 (https://schalke04.de/en/) have announced an unrivaled partnership and launched a team that will integrate into the Bundesliga club’s youth academy, opening the door for talented American footballers to train Germany at the legendary academy known as The Knappenschmiede. To create a solid path for players, the International Football Academy joined the world-famous FC Schalke 04. Tweet this Proud of the partner, FC Schalke 04 and the International Football Academy now offer a solid path for players aspiring to play abroad and dreaming of becoming a professional footballer like Matthew Hoppe

As the second largest sports club in Germany, and the fifth largest in the world, seven-time German Champions FC Schalke 04 has one of the most successful youth academies in Europe with over 100 graduates playing in the Bundesliga including the World Champions Manuel Neuer, Benedikt Hoewedes, Julian Draxler, and Mesut Ozil. “Schalke offers young American players once in a lifetime an opportunity to succeed at one of football’s best academiesld, “said Peter Knbel, Senior Director Knappenschmiede. Schalke‘The purpose is to use the International Football Academy‘program to strengthen its long – term efforts in US and to identify players from America. Known for their appreciation of American talent, Matthew Hoppe is Schalke’s latest addition to the first team roster. This initiative with the International Soccer Academy offers the only fully integrated player development program in Schalke. For the first time ever, and for a full academic year, the best young footballers born in 2003 and 2004 will live, learn and compete under the direction of the Schalke Academy. The players will be trained exclusively by Schalke coaches and will compete against other Bundesliga academy teams. This is the International Football Academy‘second partnership with a Bundesliga club. In February, the International Football Academy announced its partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt. With high – level residency programs in Germany AND Spain, The International Football Academy, which was founded by Eddie Loewen AND Diane Scavuzzo, has successfully arranged several rehearsals with professional clubs LA LIGA and Bundesliga, with a player signing his first pro contract. Media contact

SOURCE International Football Academy

