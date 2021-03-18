The suspected Walmart arsonist pleads guilty, again

CBC

Some Windsor-Essex seniors feel less lonely one year in pandemic, hope for future

Although it has been an isolated and lonely year for seniors in Windsor-Essex, some hope for the future and say they can see the light at the end of a dark tunnel. As they eagerly wait until they are vaccinated, Amherstburg residents Jim Kenny, 67, and Carol Ball, 70, say they are eagerly awaiting their lives after the pandemic when they can personally connect with their loved ones. Kenny lives alone but this never bothered him until the pandemic struck. He kept himself busy working as a maintenance plumber, but the pandemic stopped him from working and seeing his friends and family. “It’s not a position I like. It’s an adjustment I had to make. I had to deal with it,” he said. “I had to stay alive, survive.” Kathy DiBartolomeo, executive director of Amherstburg Community Services, says she noticed how upset the elderly in the community appear when she handed out portico gifts as part of a program the organization offers, adding that they want social interaction. (Tahmina Aziz / CBC) Kenny said his fear of contracting COVID-19 almost did not result in paranoia and he noticed that it was no longer his usual happy self. Kathy DiBartolomeo, executive director of the Amherstburg Community Services (ACS), also noticed this with other seniors when she handed out portico gifts as part of a program the organization offers. She said she could “look closely at the look on their faces and how much they have really changed … They are so desperate to go out and see their grandchildren, go back to organizations like ours and sit down and to have lunch with friends. “” It’s really sad to see that sight of loneliness and despair and you want me to just reach out and reconnect again, “she said. Kenny said he has stayed in touch with his children and grandchildren virtually, but it is not the same as seeing them in person and embracing them. He said it has been challenging not to be able to go out and visit friends for a year now. When Kenny found himself needed to talk to someone, he gave the ACS chat line a test a service launched during the pandemic to help seniors fight loneliness and connect with the community. Very soon, Kenny reunited regularly, chatting with other local seniors on the phone every Tuesday and Thursday morning for half an hour. Carol Ball often used the Amherstburg Community Services chat service, talking to other seniors in the community as a way to socialize during a very isolating time. (Delivered by Amherstburg Community Services) “I guarantee you 30 minutes are over in the blink of an eye,” he said, adding that he enjoyed listening to everyone’s stories and even made some friends. “Everyone has a story and I love the stories people tell me. It doesn’t matter who they are,” he said. Like Kenny, Ball also phoned frequently, talking to other seniors in the community as a way to socialize during a very isolated time. “The sooner we can get vaccinated, the better” She said the pandemic was frustrating for her because she had been looking forward to traveling and meeting friends, but remains afraid to do anything because of COVID-19. “My little boy is going to get married in July … but he lives in Calgary, so I’m afraid to get on the plane until I get vaccinated. So this is the first thing I want to do,” she said. “People are really tired of being pushed up and they’re getting weaker. And I’m just scared … They said we’re in the third wave. So that ‘s a little scary. So as soon as the better we can get vaccinated. ” Ewelina Horochowik, a mental health therapist and educator at the Canadian Windsor-Essex Mental Health Association, encourages people to address their neighbors during these isolated times. (Tahmina Aziz / CBC) Kenny agrees, saying “immunization is evolving, as disconnected as it may seem at first … it is happening. It is moving forward.” He said he would wait patiently until it was his turn to be vaccinated. “The more people who get it, the more we are pushing the risk of polluting people,” he said. ‘Get in touch with your neighbors,’ says therapist As Kenny and Ball continue to wait, they said they will turn to the hobbies they have taken in recent months to keep them busy.Ball said she learned to work crochet and Kenny said he was enrolled in online classes and has been “discovering boats” where he keeps a register of boats going up and down the Detroit River.All these initiatives fall in line with what Ewelina Horochowik, a mental health therapist and educator with the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex, urges people to do.He said she has noticed older clients raising concerns about the quality and quantity of their social relationships, adding that social isolation has a negative impact on a person’s mental and physical health.Horochowik said the pandemic has “highlighted the gaps in our community and places where we can definitely improve.” “This kind of exacerbates the problem for a “an individual who perhaps finds himself in that particular population where … they worry more about their health or their weakness … and how that affects their relationships with others,” she said. When people say, “oh, it ‘s still dull and dark outside,” the sun shines every day, sometimes you have to jump over the clouds to see it. So it’ s just a cloud we’ll cross and the sun will to shine again. ” – Jim Kenny, 67 Horochowik said it can be helpful for people to stretch out and connect with someone they know who feels lonely and isolated. “This is really important at a community level, interacting with people in the community in any way, form or form, even if you go for a walk. Checking your neighbors, how they are doing. And also maybe by doing things creatively, like a book exchange, “she said. She also said she has noticed a sense of hope among her clients that “things will change to get better”. “What I’m hearing is kind of a transition period between the last look at the tunnel … especially with individuals who have been able to get vaccinated and knowing they are doing what they need to do to reach the end of the tunnel,” she said. Kenny also said he is looking to the future with hope. “I’m completely optimistic. I’m really a very positive, forward – thinking person. I hate punishment and darkness,” he said. When people say, “oh, it ‘s still dull and dark outside,” the sun shines every day, sometimes you have to jump over the clouds to see it. So it’ s just a cloud we’ll cross and the sun will to shine again. “