GLOW Global International Nonprofit Completes New Curriculum “Sensitivity across cultures: Tools for global solidarity”





“By exploring the heritage of our stories, we can see how the past informs the present,” Binta Freeman said. Tweet this “By exploring the heritage of our histories, we can see how the past informs the present and how similar we are each, although each has unique cultures and traditions.” said the program manager Binta Freeman. “Based on the regional impacts of colonization, each participant engaged with the curriculum differently, but substantial research into the impact of white supremacy was consistent across all club locations.” As all club members moved through the same curriculum, learning how social structures affect their lives and communities looked different in each region. For example, American club sessions began by allowing club members to discuss the impact of white supremacy on colored communities. In contrast, club members outside the US discussed how racism and imperialism have affected their communities. During the last week of February, club members engaged in activities based on the regional connections discovered during programming. “Glover Global is proud to introduce this innovative and informative curriculum,” stated Global GLOW Founder and CEO Kylie Schuyler. “This programming has created space for girls around the world to see their shared stories, finding the community in both similarities and differences.” The programming ended with a reflection on the impact of racism and a conversation about the importance of empathy and understanding the experiences of others to better inform oneself. “Regardless of how history has made us culturally and economically different, we must unite today in promising a better future, free from discrimination and inequality.” participant said Clementine program (12 years old, ready to read, RWANDA) “When you meet someone, treat them as you would treat yourself. Look at others as you see yourself in the mirror.” To access this curriculum and share it with your community, please visit https://globalgirlsglow.org/activity-packets/. For more information on this program or for media questions about Glover Global, please contact Sarah Fogel at (646) 713-7407 or [email protected] . About GLOW Global:

Global GLOW is a 501 (c) (3) organization that works to advance gender equality and build a better tomorrow by accelerating the greatness of girls today. Founded in 2012 and operating in 23 countries including the United States, Global GLOW creates and operates innovative programs to mentor girls to advocate for themselves and make their communities stronger. Worldwide, Global GLOW programs are designed to equip girls with the skills and resources needed to thrive, knowing that when girls are strong, healthy, and educated, they change their communities and transform societies. Through its innovative girl-led model, Global GLOW works with girls and communities to develop unique out-of-school programs that address the most critical barriers affecting girls worldwide in the areas of self-advocacy, well-being, engagement educational, economic opportunity and community impact. Working together with grassroots organizations, key global actors, NGOs and educational institutions, Global GLOW activates girl-led change through its programming and partnership. In 2020, Glover Global was awarded the prize NJ EC ECOSOC special advisory status for her support work for girls around the world.

