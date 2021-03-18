MGI Latest News: Rosen, Top-ranked Global Advisor, Encourages MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors Investors Provide Advance Advance on Significant Time in Securities Class Operation

TipRanks

3 large dividend shares yielding at least 8%; Analysts say Buy

Do you like overload? According to Deutsche Bank, they were looking at some slide volatility for the next few months, with near potential gains, followed by a Q2 pullback, and second-half gains. The firm expects stock values ​​to fall in the next three months, perhaps by as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons presented by firm strategist Binky Chadha. The impact of the more forward stimulus load and direct stimulus controls on about a quarter of the new package are clearly one, the sharper the peak of growth will be. The closer this peak in macro growth is to the closer the warm weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and for an added return to office work, the greater we expect the retreat to be, Chadha noted. This is the medium term. From the longest point of view, Chadha expects the markets to strengthen by the end of the year and has set a target of 4,100 in the S&P 500. This is higher than his previous target of 3,950 and suggests potential gains of 4% from the levels current. So for investors, they were looking at a tough summer and fall, with some potential cuts and gains in the markets. In that environment, a stock defense game makes sense; provides some stability in the portfolio, as well as some insurance if the profits are not materialized. Reliable dividend stocks, with their regular wages, offer a revenue stream that is independent of stock price valuation, as well as a stock profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal move. for investors who worry about holding returns while facing high macro volatility. For this purpose, we used the TipRanks database to attract three high-yield dividend shares that share a profile: a Purchase valuation from the Streets analyst corpus; significant inverted potential; and a reliable dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s see what the Wall Street Pros say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We will start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the healthcare, media, retail and technology sectors. Monroe is concentrating its business on minority and women-owned companies, or on companies with employee stock ownership plans. Monroe offers these demographic accesses sometimes under-served in the capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two contradictory trends so far this year: declining earnings and profits, along with rising stock value. The main line of enterprises, at $ 12.6 million, was 6% lower than Q3, and 25% year-on-year, while EPS fell 40% consecutively to 42 cents. From year to year, however, the EPS doubled. Looking at the stock price, Monroe shares have gained 60% in the last 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid 25 cents a share in December; the other is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annual payment of $ 1, the dividend yields a strong 9.8%. This compares favorably with the average yield of 2% found among peer enterprises. The dividend attracted attention from Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-star by TipRanks. We continue to see a runway for final dividend coverage with full fees spent as management raises the portfolio to its target leverage of 1.11.2x (from 1.0x currently) and redistributes funds currently tied to non-accruals once resolved. The main return driver for a BDC is its dividend payment over time, and we are confident that the new $ 1.00 MRCC distribution (equivalent to a yield of ~ 10%) is stable, he noted. Kotowski. In line with his comments, Kotowski rates the MRCC an Outperform (i.e. Purchase), and his $ 12 target suggests there is room for a 25% increase next year. (To view Kotowskis’s record, click here) Analysts at MRCC break 2 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Holds, making the consensus assessment a Moderate Acquisition. The shares have a trading price of $ 9.59, and their average target of $ 11.13 means an increase of 16% in the next year. (See MRCC stock analysis at TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle market financial sector. Eagle Point is another capital investment company seeking to repay middle market debt in return for investors. The company invests in CLO capital and focuses on generating actual revenue in other words, providing a return for its investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company boasts $ 3 billion in assets under management showing it punches over its own weight. Last month, Eagle Point reported 4Q20 earnings, with an EPS of 24 cents, below the 29 cents forecast. However, actual gains only increased in the quarter-over-quarter and year-on-year, as 3Q20 and 4Q19 both came in at 23 cents. Returning to the dividend, we find that Eagle Point does something a little unusual. The company pays a monthly dividend, rather than a quarterly. The current payment, at 8 cents per share, has been kept stable for more than a year and the company has not lost a distribution. At 96 cents per share per year, dividend yields are 8.4%. This is strong for any standard. 5-star analyst B. Rileys Randy Binner covers Eagle Point and he notes that the company should have no problem maintaining its dividend coverage moving forward. Companies reported repeated quarterly CLO cash flows averaging $ 0.75 / share over the past 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flows would leave a large cushion to serve the quarterly dividend of $ 0.24 up front. The company announced $ 29.5 million in cash on its balance sheet as of February 9th. This cash balance sheet and quarterly service dividend of $ 0.24 contribute to a favorable liquidity position, Binner wrote. Binners reviews reserve a Stock Purchase rating and its target of $ 14 implies a 12-month increase of 23%. (To view the Binners record, click here) Wall Street holds the same attitude toward ECC that it did at the MRCC: a Moderate Consensus Purchasing rating based on a 2-1 split between Purchase and Holding ratings. ECC shares have an average price target of $ 14, which matches Binners, and the shares are trading at $ 11.41. (See ECC stock analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream (HESM) Operations Market finance is not the only place to find strong dividends. Wall Street pros also recommend the energy sector and here we come back. Hess Midstream is one of many enterprises in the middle sector of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure needed to collect, process, store and transport fossil fuel products from wells to the distribution network. Hess has a range of upstream assets in the North Dakota Bakken Formation, moving crude oil and natural gas along with their derivatives. Hess reported results for 4Q20 earlier this year, showing $ 266 million at the top line and an EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenues increased by 5% year-on-year, and relatively flat by Q3. EPS rose 20% quarter-on-quarter but fell sharply compared to 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Of interest to investors, the company reported over $ 126 million in cash flow, which it used to finance dividends. Hess pays her dividend every three months, and has a reputation for not losing payments. The company has raised payments regularly for the past four years and the final dividend, at 45 cents per share, was paid in February. This dividend is considered safe, as the company expects to generate between $ 610 million and $ 640 million in free cash flow next year. These funds will fully cover the dividend, with about $ 100 million remaining. Writing from Scotiabank, analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees Hesss’ cash flow as a priority. We expect the focus this year to be on reaping the free cash flow (FCF) by deciding towards a refund and further devaluation. Improved FCF profiles this year also better position the group for a 2H21 demand recovery. Ongoing energy policy changes and energy transitions may be in the wind this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to more diversified companies with the FCF following the dividend option (FCFAD) and torque for a recovery, the analyst thought. To that end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM an Outperform (ie Purchase), priced at $ 27 which indicates a potential 26% increase by the end of the year. (To view Guerra-Garcia’s record, click here) Overall, there are only 2 reviews at this small-cap power company, and they are evenly separated by a Purchase and a Hold that give Hess a rating of Secondary Purchase. Shares are trading at $ 21.41 and their average price target of $ 27 suggests a 26% year-over-year increase. (See HESM stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for trading dividend shares in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Stocks Best to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all of TipRanks equity knowledge. Responsibility: The views expressed in this article are those of the analysts presented. The content is intended for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your analysis before making any investment.