COVID-19 Update in Nigeria Nairametrika

The spread of the new Corona virus (COVID-19) disease in Nigeria continues to record a significant increase as the last Statistics provided by the Nigeria Center for Sisease Control reveal that Nigeria now has 161,261 confirmed cases.

March 17, 2021, 187 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were registered in Nigeria.

So far, 161,261 cases have been confirmed, 146,395 cases have been dismissed and 2,027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A total of 1.68 million tests have been performed since March 15, 2021 compared to 1.6 million tests the day before.

According to the NCDC, 179 new cases are reported from 19 states – Lagos (47), Kaduna (21), Lumenj (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), River Cross (9), Ogun ( 9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe ( 1) and Sokoto (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed Lagos state cases to 57,081, followed by Abuja (19,490), Plateau (8,995), Kaduna (8,825), Rivers (6,831), Oyo (6,810), Edo (4,847), Ogun ( 4,573), Kano (3,878), Ondo (3,124), Kwara (3,042), Delta (2,597), Osun (2,496), Nasarawa (2,311), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,073), Gombe (2,024), Ebonyi ( 1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615) and Abia (1,588).

Imo State has registered 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769) )), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has registered only 5 cases.

Locked and Around the State

In a move to fight the spread of pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari led the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from Monday, Monday, March 30, 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended for another two-week period, has been partially placed on hold with some businesses starting operations from May 4th. On April 27, 2020, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8am to 6am as part of new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of blocking measures in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, which went into effect on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 9 p.m.

Monday, June 29, 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased blockade by 4 weeks and approved the interstate movement outside the curfew effective from 1 July 2020. Also, on Monday 27 July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of the eased blockade by an additional one week.

Thursday, August 6, 2020 the federal government through the Secretary of the Federal Government (SGF) and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of the eased blockade for another four (4) weeks.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the closure of the Eti-Osa Isolation Center, effective Friday, July 31, 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Center will also be closed and patients will be relocated to a capacity center. big .

Due to the increasing number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and Treatment Centers in the country on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

On January 26, 2021, the federal government announced the extension of phase 3 mitigation block guidelines by one month following the increase in cases of coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 mitigation block.

On February 28, 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first installment of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, The National Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca / Oxford covid-19 vaccines.

Saturday, March 6, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo received the vaccination against covid-19 as the Abuja State House.

