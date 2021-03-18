Telangana government to decide on schools within two days: CM





HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is making efforts to control COVID-19 and would decide in two or three more days for schools as a large number of virus cases have been reported in several educational institutions in the state. Making a statement to the Assembly on Wednesday, Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said COVID-19 issues began to show growth again even though it was thought to be coming to an end. The virus had spread to neighboring Maharashtra, he said, adding that although a second wave did not occur in the country, the spread is gaining momentum now. All efforts were being made by the state health department to control the spread of the virus and the Secretary of State was also alerted, he said. “We are concerned as it is (a large number of cases) reported in schools here and there. It is a matter of concern to us when it happens in dormitories (welfare) as everyone is a child and stays together,” he said. . After a 10-month hiatus from the COVID-19 blockade, classes resumed at schools and colleges in Telangana for ninth-grade students and above from February 1st. “If we continue to accommodate them or what to do, in the next two or three days, I will also give a statement to the Assembly if possible. We can not let our children suffer. So “We have to follow some policies,” he said. Regarding the new farm laws, Rao said that no Assembly has the power to make laws over Parliament. He was reacting to the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkas commenting on favoring the adoption of a resolution against the new farm laws brought by the Center and that states like Punjab have adopted such resolutions.

“… What was done in Punjab and Rajasthan was all eye-cleaning. It was done politically and it will not stay,” the prime minister said. It is also true that the case is sub-judicial and the Supreme Court has given a position on farm laws, he said. “What will happen, what will be the decision of the Center, what the court will decide, we have to see. We will talk then if necessary we will do what needs to be done. We will try to protect the farmers “as much as we can,” he said. “People will punish us if the laws are so bad,” he said. Rao made it clear that market committees would continue in the state even if the Center removes them as it is within the competencies of the state government to do so. He further said that his government would not want to clash with the Center over any issue although it would fight wherever necessary to protect the interests of the state. “Constitutional relations” between the state and the Center must be preserved, he added.







