Trapped in a transtasman blast bubble? Don’t expect a government material, Hipkins says

Covid-19 Response Secretary Chris Hipkins will not back down when a transtasman bubble could start until the Cabinet decides on a specific date.

Kiwis heading to Australia when a quarantine travel bubble is created will be on their own if a Covid-19 blast leaves them stranded, the government warns.

“Ultimately, New Zealand traveling to Australia will take on a degree of risk of being blocked,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters today.

“One of the things that people will need to be aware of when traveling to Australia is if they are stuck, they will need to be able to support themselves.”

The Herald understands that the Cabinet will consider a start date – perhaps in April – for the bubble on Monday, but Hipkins would not back down on the earliest date a bubble could open.

“Once I’m able to set some stronger dates, I’ll do it,” Hipkins said.

New Zealand and Australia will each have their own rules on when to close the bubble, after abandoning a joint framework last month.

“The key is to understand each country’s response framework,” Hipkins said.

Government compensation for stranded passengers was off the table, he said, and it was not even possible for insurance to cover Covid-related travel disruptions.

Covid-19 National Party response spokesman Chris Bishop said it was good to hear that the bubble could open next month.

“There is a human cost to not have a bubble – families split up and people lose births and significant deaths and marriages, things like that.”

Hipkins said airlines and airports have shown they are ready to put in place systems to keep passengers and the “green zone” crew separate from others, but they will still need up to three weeks to implement them. those.

Passengers passing through Australia will have to come on different flights as “green zone” passengers.

The Cabinet also had to consider how to allocate 30 to 40 percent of the MIQ space that would open if a bubble was working.

Not all of those rooms will be made available, Hipkins said, given the higher risk of passengers having Covid-19 from countries other than Australia.

“I would not guarantee that 30 to 40 percent would be automatically available to travelers from other areas,” Hipkins said.

Some MIQ rooms will also need to be kept vacant in case a Covid-infected person is found to be on a “green” flight, which would see everyone on the flight located in MIQ.

Christchurch Airport has already made changes to allow separate processing of “red” and “green” flights based on schedule sharing and clearance.

“We have also started construction to physically divide the international arrivals area into two different routes to allow simultaneous operations,” said chief aeronautics and commercial Justin Watson.

Airport front line staff have been vaccinated and are looking forward to safely welcoming international passengers again, he added.

Auckland Airport has also taken steps towards segregating passengers according to their origin and Covid risk.

Hipkins, meanwhile, said the Pfizer vaccination schedule was not behind schedule, despite a Ministry of Health chart showing that 4,000 doses a day should be administered – about twice what is currently happening.

He said he was closely monitoring the daily numbers and expected them to be 3,000 to 4,000 doses per day next week, and 6,000 to 7,000 per day next week.