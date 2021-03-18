Government support for the America’s Cup depends on the race taking place here, NZ also to show at World Expo 2020

The Prime Minister says that the government’s support for the America’s Cup depends on the event competing in New Zealand.

The New Zealand team defended the Cup yesterday and questions are already being asked about possible funds.

Asked how much of a priority it was to secure the Cup’s stay in New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern said the Cup had been very special for the country this year, especially after a difficult year.

“The team has provided such optimism and excitement for everyone,” she said.

However she said the government had to make sure it was compliant.

“The government has played a role for the consecutive Cups in keeping the team together. But we have to make sure New Zealand benefits around the reception.

“For there to be taxpayer investment, we have to see that benefit for New Zealand and I think New Zealand wants to see a Cup, if they are investing in it, they are competing here. But at this stage it is too early to go too far. farther than that.We just have to let the team celebrate for a while.

“We have seen over the years that the Government has been supporting the Cup team to stay together. We have some funding available from this last campaign to be able to do it, but it will depend on the race that will competes here. “

The comments came as the Prime Minister gave an update on New Zealand’s inclusion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai which is expected to be held later this year.

The expo would be a chance for New Zealand to reconnect with the rest of the globe in a post-Covid world, Ardern said.

“We are here to start New Zealand’s presence at Expo 2020.”

She said the event later this year is designed to be a starting point for countries in international markets and would showcase what is unique to New Zealand.

“This – in a post-Covid world – will be a chance for New Zealand to reconnect with the world.”

She said there is expected to be a mix of online engagements for Expo 2020 and the timing of the event means New Zealand is in a better position to attend.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said: “We are aware of the dangers of international travel – but we expect a lot at the time. [New Zealanders] “I would have access to the vaccine.”

In a possible transtasman bubble that opened next month, Ardern said she had not set solid dates in it because she did not want the goal posts to move – but wanted to see it “soon”.

“Our goal is once we open up, to be able to do it safely.”

She said she wanted to provide enough warning for people and businesses to prepare.

Ardern said there was a chance New Zealand could have an explosion that could see a travel break and protocols to be put in place to manage it.

Ardern also answered questions about the 15-year-old who was recently deported from Australia to New Zealand.

She said New Zealand in general has a problem with the way deportations have taken place – especially those between people with strong ties to Australia.

“This case is different in that it is a very young person involved.”

She said the team here and Oranga Tamariki were doing the best job they could in these circumstances.

World Exhibition 2020

Expo Dubai 2020 was set to be held last year but was put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now run from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

World Exhibitions are a way to bring together nations and visitors from around the world to showcase new ways of connecting and thinking while celebrating creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures.

The government had budgeted $ 53 million for participation, however the year-round postponement had added additional costs.

Choreographer Parris Goebel was tasked with curating the New Zealand showcase entertainment and cultural program.

It would be based on the theme of Caring for the People and the Land of New Zealand,

and would celebrate the country’s creativity, diversity and youth during the six months of the exhibition.

In December the New Zealand pavilion, which made up the bulk of the budget, was 95 percent full.

The New Zealand Pavilion was designed by Jasmax Architects and is located in the Sustainability Circle of the Expo 2020 site.

The building was created to increase efficiency through its construction methodology and use of sustainable materials, including eco-wood Abodo New Zealand, which will be a great aspect of the restaurant and pavilion reception areas.

The facade of the pavilion will be a key feature of the structure. Made from Kaynemaile, a lightweight material, made from New Zealand, mesh that is 100 percent recyclable and includes recycled materials in its composition.

The experience of the pavilion visitors embodies the culture, values ​​and ingenuity of New Zealand through the theme of “Caring for the people and the country”.

The pavilion is made of 201 tons of steel, 640 cubic meters of concrete and is located on an area of ​​3616 m sq.

New Zealand’s general commissioner at the exhibition, Clayton Kimpton, earlier told the Herald the country’s ability to “suppress the turn” when it came to Covid-19 could further boost its worldwide reputation.

“If you see that you are a healthy country that would seem to be a big priority on the world stage,” he said.