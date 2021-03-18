Travel around the world for global health solutions MIT News

As a child, Andrea Orji always loved her when her grandfather visited from Nigeria. He would share stories about his home to teach Orji, a native of Texas, about the legacy of her families.

But while she and her family attended school and work, her grandfather remained at home, often alone. She could tell that he wanted to return to his home country, however he remained in order to undergo and then recover from cataract surgery. Later, treatment for other conditions would require him to travel back and forth for months. Despite the concerns, the quality of care in Texas was better than what was available to him in Nigeria.

Orji noted that visits by many of her other Nigerian relatives also coincided with medical procedures. Why was it better for her family members to fly around the world for a necessary operation? The question weighed heavily on Orjis’ mind.

As she began applying to colleges, Orji decided she wanted to study biomedical engineering in order to create more affordable equipment and procedures, available globally. Unlike her three older siblings, who chose to stay in Texas, Orji hoped to attend college overseas. She also knew she wanted to travel internationally and eventually live and work in Nigeria. It was important for me to step out of my comfort zone and think about how I would act by settling down somewhere completely new, she says.

The search ended when Orji found MIT. His international education program, the International Science and Technology Initiatives MIT (MISTI), offered her many opportunities to explore her interest in working abroad. While there were no programs available in Nigeria, Orji says she was amazed at the variety of destinations where she could study and explore her future career.

Orji is now an senior studying chemical engineering with a focus on biomedical applications and interests in global health. She has studied and worked abroad in Brazil, South Africa and India and appreciates these global experiences giving her new perspectives on her Nigerian roots, while also learning her new solutions to tackling global health challenges ever. of the most pressing.

During her third year, Orji worked MISTI Global Learning Laboratory to introduce biology and chemistry labs to a summer program for all girls in Brazil. While the journey was far away from Nigeria, Orji found himself discovering aspects of West African history. At the time, I did not know that Brazil has such a large Afro-Brazilian population. Many of Brazil’s traditions, such as Carnival, are actually influenced by Afro-Brazilian music and costumes, she says. This made me think more about Black populations around the world and the different ways I can serve them.

Later that year, Orji traveled through MISTI to Hyderabad, India and conducted public health research at a local hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute. She witnessed up close how health inequalities vary between regions in a country. As Orji explored India with fresh eyes, Nigeria was still on her mind. I kept thinking about the impact of colonialism on both countries and how they have similar decentralized health care systems, she says. This made me wonder if the methods used by LVPEIs hospitals to improve accessibility can also be applied in Nigeria.

Her idea to implement cross-country health solutions was reaffirmed throughout her practice. The doctor I shaded would collaborate with other doctors to ensure that interactions with patients respected the culture, language and religion of patients, she explains. This is something we still struggle with in America. But in LVPEI, accommodation for patient differences is embedded in hospital practice. I think these lessons can be applied anywhere.

The trip had a lasting impact on Orji; she changed gears and made sure she also wanted to be a doctor. At the end of a full day of patient viewing, Id is sometimes torn. The way the hospital prioritized caring for everyone, regardless of income or background, was troubling to me. They managed to combine all the things I had thought about. I knew this was what I wanted to do.

While the pandemic has disrupted Orjis international travel, she has continued to study health inequalities outside her community, through a remote practice helping to digitize contact tracking in the Navajo Nation, which has been hit with a disproportionate number of Covid-19 issues. Since last summer, Orji has been part of a team working to implement a contact tracking application; Its role includes helping to bridge the communication gap between the application development team and local health care workers.

Many failures occur when you do not adapt the technology to take into account its users. For example, the app would ask the user if they had been in contact with someone at a hotel, even if there were no hotels in the area, she says. Any time saved in the app was critical for the contact trackers, who often had many other responsibilities. We needed to really understand the local population in order for the app to be efficient for both users and researchers.

Orji also appreciates her favorite class, 10,495 (Molecular Design and Development of Immunotherapy Bioprocess), for teaching her how to adapt medical innovations to local communities. We studied the implications that come from translating technologies created in higher-income countries into lower-income countries, she says. I liked how he taught me the design of the process given the political challenges I had tried to include from my younger classes, such as Africa and Knowledge Policy. I think understanding the inequalities in a system can help doctors better advocate for their patients.

Orji also likes to explore the world through dancing. Since arriving at MIT, she has been a dancer and choreographer for her South Africa, an Afro-Caribbean dance group. The dance not only introduced Orjin to other students from Africa and its diaspora, but also expanded her knowledge of other African cultures. Each region has its own unique movements, so I want to create with other members and bring their ideas together in a dance, she says.

As graduation is fast approaching, Orji has strengthened her decision to become a doctor by applying to medical school. She believes her engineering training will be essential to her work as a physician. I’m glad I got the engineering path because I learned so many different ways of thinking by doing it. I can understand the technology that lies beneath public policy.

Orji still plans to one day live in Nigeria, but chooses not to focus her future on just one country. My experiences abroad have taught me that there is so much to learn from different countries that can be applied elsewhere. No matter where I end up living physically, I want to be part of a global network of doctors who believe in the power of collaboration, she says.

As we have seen with Covid-19, we live in a globalized world where disease does not stop at borders. Solutions should not either.