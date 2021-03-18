The Steinhoff probe is not affected by the R30m donation





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Cape Town – The National Prosecution Authority and the Hawks have been criticized by Parliament for a donation from Steinhoff as agencies were investigating the fraud and corruption company. But both agencies defended the decision, saying there was nothing sued for the donation. This comes after it was reported that Steinhoff had given the Hawks R30 million to conduct an investigation. Hawks leader Godfrey Lebeya said their investigation would not be compromised and the audit firm, PwC, would finalize its report to Steinhoff at the end of the month. NPA leader Shamila Batohi said the PwC would not share its information with any former Steinhoff board members and executive managers. She said they had put in place various measures to prevent any compromise on the investigation. PwC has signed a certificate in conjunction with Article 4 of the Information Protection Act and thus ensures against any disclosure of confidential information during this forensic investigation. In addition, the findings will be supported by independent objective evidence such as bank statements, magazines, databases, e-mails, memoranda, etc. They also agreed that given the consequences of Article 4 of the Information Protection Act, no evidence obtained during this criminal investigation would be disclosed, not even to Steinhoff, for the purposes of civil litigation. This is not uncommon and is well thought out by prosecutors and investigators, Batohi said. Lebeya said the work done by PwC did not cost the state. He said they would not receive money from Steinhoff. We are not getting any R30m from Steinhoff. We are receiving these services at no cost to the state, Lebeya said. He said they had taken a number of witnesses in the Steinhoff case and that they hoped to complete the investigation soon. This would enable the NPA to register the case in court. The Standing Committee on Public Accounts said it made no sense for Steinhoff to inject money into an investigation against him. Scopa chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said he would need another time with the NPA and Hawks to further discuss the issue. He said they would also need a monthly report from the two agencies on their investigation into Steinhoff. He said the investigation has been going on for a long time. The case has been extended. This issue of Steinhoff can not be extended and it goes back to the issue of funding perception perspective, Hlengwa said. We should not be seen as selective in the way oversight is done. [email protected] Politburo







