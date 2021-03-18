Keir Starmer says Scotland should prioritize coronavirus cure over anything else





Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that Scotland should prioritize coronavirus cure over anything else. Speaking ahead of a visit to Scotland later today, the Labor Party leader said he wanted a ‘national recovery’ from the pandemic that has killed more than 126,000 people across the country. The Labor MP will visit Edinburgh today and Glasgow tomorrow where he will face questions about his party’s position on Scottish independence. He will join new Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar as they pay tribute to NHS frontline workers in Scotland. In his first major speech as the new Labor leader in Scotland Sarwar revealed that he would prioritize unity over division.

The ‘National Recovery Plan’ will include a recovery plan for jobs, NHS, education, climate and communities. Speaking ahead of the visit, Starmer said: First and foremost, today is about honoring NHS staff across Scotland who have been on the front lines of this pandemic. “They have fought heroically with Covid and now they are helping to defeat him by throwing vaccines. Once this virus is defeated, recovery in Scotland should be the number one priority for its government. “This is what Anas Sarwar and the Scottish Workers are offering in the May election. Scottish Labor, under the leadership of Anass, is the only serious party to address the injustices which have been brutally exposed by Covid. Regardless of its education, economics, or Scotlands NHS, a vote for Scottish Workers in May is a vote to ensure Scotland’s recovery. Anas Sarwar reiterated his message from his leadership campaign where he wants to put the “unit over division” priority. He said: “In this election we will have priority over unity over division. After everything we’ve been through across the UK, we can’t go back to the old arguments. Over the past year, our NHS staff in every nation and region of the UK has worked so hard under intense pressure. But our thanks are not enough, we need a relentless focus on a national recovery plan that prioritizes our NHS, so we never have to choose between treating a virus or treating cancer again. . Don’t miss the latest news from all over Scotland and beyond – Subscribe to our daily newsletter here.







