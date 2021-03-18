Atrium Health Mass Vaccination Event Arrival at Charlotte Douglas International Airport







Atrium Health News Transport workers board the vaccinations at the CLT CHARLOTTE, NC, March 16, 2021 – Over the past year, the aviation industry has taken steps to enhance cleaning practices and evolve safety protocols to protect customers throughout their travels. As an additional measure to improve security and restore confidence, starting tomorrow at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, airline employees and other transport workers will attend a mass vaccination event tailored specifically to their ease of access. Atrium Health is organizing the two-day clinic, in partnership with the state of North Carolina, Charlotte City, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and American Airlines. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is done by appointment only. All appointments have been completed. “Our airport is a gateway to the world – not just for Charlotte, but for people from all over North America,” he said. Scott Rissmiller, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Atrium Health. “The men and women who work there continue to work extremely hard to keep us safe and healthy. They illustrate the essential first-line worker. It is exciting to know that we can update them in first class, so to speak, with the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccine. “ “This event demonstrates the power of public-private partnership, especially in challenging times as we are all experiencing,” said Mayor Charlotte Vi Lyles. “I am grateful to Atrium Health, American Airlines, our airport partners, the City team and especially the Aviation team, for their hard work in providing this opportunity to those working at the airport, City teammates and the west side. of Charlotte. Our community is making great progress on vaccinations and we need to keep that moment. I encourage everyone to get their vaccinations. ” “American Airlines is proud to work with Atrium Health, CLT Airport, and local officials to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to our team members who have worked diligently through the pandemic to keep the U.S. economy afloat,” said David. Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for American Airlines. “When combined with our all-encompassing clean commitment, efforts like this help ensure the well-being of our team while giving customers more confidence to travel.” Atrium Health plans to administer more than 4,600 first-dose vaccines at the airport event, with recipients scheduled to return for the second dose required in three weeks. The clinic will provide vaccinations between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Rissmiller noted that this event is another success story of public-private partnership for the health system. Earlier this year, it announced a goal of providing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, in partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. To date, more than 250,000 of those shootings have been administered. About Atrium Health Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through research, education and compassionate patient care. Atrium Health is an integrated, non-profit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients in 42 hospitals and more than 1,500 care locations. He provides care under Wake Forest Baptist Health name in the Winston-Salem region, North Carolina and Atrium Health Navicent in Georgia. Atrium Health is known for its top pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A renowned leader in experimental medical education and innovative research, Wake Forest School of Medicine is the academic core of the enterprise, including Awakening forest innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing near-home and in-home care. Listed among US World News and ReportBest Cancer Treatment Hospitals and Eight Pediatric Specialties, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association Quality Search Award and was the recipient of the Medicare & Medicaid Health Equality Award for its efforts to reduce race and ethnicity inequalities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, raise hope and heal forward – for all, by providing more than $ 2 billion a year in free and uncompensated care and other health benefits. community.

