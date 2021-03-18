UP plans to vaccinate those aged 18-45





Lucknow : The proposal is being sent to the Center for approval. The state government will also demand a nap to lift the mandatory co-morbidity requirement for those in their 50s, which means they in this age group can walk with their age proofs to get the Covid-19 vaccine. State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the state strategy has worked well so far in curbing the pandemic that reflects on its high recovery and low mortality rate. Singh, however, acknowledged that the state was ready to change the plan in the public interest under the direction of the Union Ministry of Health. According to the proposal, young people in the 18-45 age group should be allowed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine especially if they have a co-morbidity condition such as type 1 diabetes, medically diagnosed hypertension or heart condition. They can also be allowed with any type of autoimmune disease or with immunosuppressive drugs. Discussions on the involvement of certain groups of professionals such as teachers and banking staff are also being discussed. To achieve herd immunity, UP must vaccinate 30 percent of its population of 22.79 million, which is approximately 6.8 million. So far, about 34 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state, which is about 5 percent target. Vaccination, therefore, should be open to more age groups, said a health department official. In addition, the inclusion of those in the 18-45 age group is being considered to reduce the predicted spread of the infection as this age group is more mobile than the elderly. “These are people who may be silent distributors. The data show that while the vast majority of them were asymptomatic, they are carriers of the virus. Therefore, their involvement is essential to control the spread,” said a department official. of health.







