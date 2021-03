Will fight with Center when States’ interests are at stake, says Telangana CM KCR- New Indian Express

Express News Service HYDERABAD: Clearing the air in the State’s relationship with the Center, Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said he would fight the Center when Telangana’s rights and interests are threatened and at the same time maintain “constitutional” relations to ensure that is due to the State. “I will not fight for every issue, but I will definitely raise my voice if the interests of our State are at stake. Ongoing work under the State and the Center must continue and to this end, a government-to-government relationship must be maintained, said Rao in his response to the debate on the thanksgiving movement for the Governor’s speech to the State Assembly. Stating that he would make a statement on the first report of the Payments Review Commission (PRC) to the Assembly in the next two or three days, he assured the employees of the State government that they would receive a good salary increase . However, he refused to comply with the Opposition’s request to hand over the murder case of the lawyer couple – G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, CBI. “The Supreme Court has been caught on the case. Our police are efficient. We will not hand over the case to the CBI. The TRS leader who was involved in the assassination is now in jail. We will not spare anyone in this matter, “he assured the Chamber. Referring to farm laws brought by the Center, Rao said local markets will continue to be in operation in the State to buy nuts. “We are in contact with the Food Corporation of India, which assured us that they would procure 80 lakh ton paddy from the State. The State Government will buy the entire state-produced pond by paying the minimum support price. Markets will continue. “Shopping centers will be opened in selected villages, in districts where Covid-19 is growing,” he said. He also referred to reports put forward by various Union Ministers at the forthcoming Parliament session to highlight the progress made by Telangana in irrigation, groundwater recharge, improved green cover, capital expenditures and drinking water supply. . Rao, however, was quick to add that the KCR Kits concept was borrowed from Tamil Nadu’s “Amma Kits” and the Dawakhanas Bet by the Delhi government. “We will try to learn from others. We will also recognize the development work of previous Congressional governments in the region. But CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has no love for us, “said CM, taking a look at the congressional leader. No CBI homicide investigation

