Coronavirus live: Restrictions back in Ahmedabad amid rising cases





India on Thursday reported its highest single-day peak this year in new COVID cases with 35,871 cases and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. It reported 17,741 recoveries during this period. The country has so far reported a total of 1,14,74,605 ​​cases, of which 1,10,63,025 are recoveries. The death toll is 1,59,216. It has an active case load of 2,52,364 cases while the total vaccination done until 7am on Thursday is 3,71,43,255. Here you can track cases of coronavirus, deaths and testing levels at the national and state levels. A list of State Aid Line numbers is also available. Here are the latest updates: Rajasthan No exams up to grade 5 in Rajasthan government schools due to COVID The Rajasthan government decided on Wednesday not to conduct any exams up to the fifth grade in state schools in the current academic session due to the increase in coronavirus cases. Children in these classes will be promoted to the next class based on the assessment. The Department of Education issued orders in this regard Wednesday. Therefore, students from grades 1-5 will be promoted to the next grade based on the assessment. This promotion will take place on April 1 and there will be no exam for it. On the other hand, the 6th and 7th grade exams will be conducted from April 15-22, while the 9th and 11th grade exams will be conducted from April 6-22 and the 8th grade exams will be conducted on the board model. The result of grades 6, 7, 9 and 11 will be announced on April 30 and admission to the next grades will start from May 1. – PTI Gujarat Between the second wave, Gujarat records 1,122 cases Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, Gujarat recorded 1,122 infections on Wednesday, the highest number in over 100 days. Authorities have imposed restrictions by suspending public transport services and closing clubs, gyms and playgrounds, gardens and parks in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has suspended all public transport buses flying in the city while all gyms, public parks and gardens, play areas and clubs have been closed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos