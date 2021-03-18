International
Troubled US-China ties face new test at Alaska summit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s top two diplomats, State Counselor Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska. Tough discussions are predicted on trade, human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong, Chinas western region of Xinjiang, Taiwan, Chinese determination in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.
No agreement is expected.
This is really a single meeting, said a senior administration official. This is not the resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism or the beginning of a dialogue process. The official briefed reporters before the meeting on the condition of anonymity.
Blinken will attend the meeting just arrived from Japan and South Korea, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were promoting the Biden administrations’ commitment to its treaty allies in Asia.
Just a day before the meeting, Blinken announced new sanctions against officials for suppressing pro-democracy lawyers in Hong Kong. In response, the Chinese stepped up their rhetoric by opposing U.S. interference in internal affairs.
China, not surprisingly, criticized U.S. criticism of the move to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, which reduces the percentage of those directly elected and ensures that they are allowed only those who choose to be truly loyal to Beijing. to run for office by effectively shutting down opposition figures from the political process.
The imposition of sanctions fully exposes the US side to its evil intent to interfere in China’s internal affairs, to disrupt Hong Kong and to impede China’s stability and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao told reporters. Lijian on Wednesday.
The White House set low expectations for the Blinken-Sullivans meeting, which officials say will be an initial opportunity to address strong disagreements.
The senior administration official described the talks as a chance for both sides to make an assessment of the relationship. The official said the two sides would not issue a joint statement after the meeting and no major announcement is expected to come out of the talks.
The Chinese ambassador to the US also downplayed expectations for the Alaska meeting in comments to the Chinese media on Wednesday, while holding out hope that it would pave the way for better communication.
Of course, we do not expect a round of dialogue to resolve all issues between China and the US and we do not have much hope, said Cui Tiankai in a transcript of his comments posted on the embassies website.
My wish is for this to be a start and for both sides to be able to start a dialogue process that is honest, constructive and realistic, Cui said. If we can achieve that, I think this exchange will be successful.
Blinken, in Japan before heading to South Korea and Alaska, said the U.S. would be pushed back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.
The relationship with China is a very complex one, he said. There are conflicting aspects; there are competitive aspects; it has collaborative aspects. But the common denominator in dealing with each of them is to make sure they are approaching China from a position of strength and that strength starts with our alliance, with our solidarity, because it really is a unique asset we have and China does not .
The Chinese are not retreating.
At the United Nations on Wednesday, they blew up human rights records in the U.S., citing what they called U.S. failures against COVID-19 that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, as well as racial discrimination, police brutality and a past evil of genocide. Jiang Duan, an adviser to the Chinese mission in Geneva, voiced criticism at the end of a U.S. human rights record review at the UN Human Rights Council.
The administration has held a series of talks with Pacific allies, including the Bidens virtual summit with the leaders of Quad Australia, India, Japan and the United States before engaging in high-level talks with China.
Trump was proud of falsifying what he saw as a strong relationship with Xi Jinping. But the relationship broke down as the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan province across the globe and unleashed a public and economic health disaster.
In addition to pushing China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific and its human rights record, Biden faces other thorny issues in the relationship.
But so far, he has refused to repeal hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs imposed by Trump against China or to lift bans on Chinese applications.
However Biden is seeking cooperation in China to put pressure on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over its nations’ nuclear program.
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]