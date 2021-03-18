Troubled US-China ties face new test at Alaska summit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s top two diplomats, State Counselor Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska. Tough discussions are predicted on trade, human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong, Chinas western region of Xinjiang, Taiwan, Chinese determination in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

No agreement is expected.

This is really a single meeting, said a senior administration official. This is not the resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism or the beginning of a dialogue process. The official briefed reporters before the meeting on the condition of anonymity.

Blinken will attend the meeting just arrived from Japan and South Korea, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were promoting the Biden administrations’ commitment to its treaty allies in Asia.

Just a day before the meeting, Blinken announced new sanctions against officials for suppressing pro-democracy lawyers in Hong Kong. In response, the Chinese stepped up their rhetoric by opposing U.S. interference in internal affairs.

China, not surprisingly, criticized U.S. criticism of the move to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, which reduces the percentage of those directly elected and ensures that they are allowed only those who choose to be truly loyal to Beijing. to run for office by effectively shutting down opposition figures from the political process.

The imposition of sanctions fully exposes the US side to its evil intent to interfere in China’s internal affairs, to disrupt Hong Kong and to impede China’s stability and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao told reporters. Lijian on Wednesday.

The White House set low expectations for the Blinken-Sullivans meeting, which officials say will be an initial opportunity to address strong disagreements.

The senior administration official described the talks as a chance for both sides to make an assessment of the relationship. The official said the two sides would not issue a joint statement after the meeting and no major announcement is expected to come out of the talks.

The Chinese ambassador to the US also downplayed expectations for the Alaska meeting in comments to the Chinese media on Wednesday, while holding out hope that it would pave the way for better communication.

Of course, we do not expect a round of dialogue to resolve all issues between China and the US and we do not have much hope, said Cui Tiankai in a transcript of his comments posted on the embassies website.

My wish is for this to be a start and for both sides to be able to start a dialogue process that is honest, constructive and realistic, Cui said. If we can achieve that, I think this exchange will be successful.

Blinken, in Japan before heading to South Korea and Alaska, said the U.S. would be pushed back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.

The relationship with China is a very complex one, he said. There are conflicting aspects; there are competitive aspects; it has collaborative aspects. But the common denominator in dealing with each of them is to make sure they are approaching China from a position of strength and that strength starts with our alliance, with our solidarity, because it really is a unique asset we have and China does not .

The Chinese are not retreating.

At the United Nations on Wednesday, they blew up human rights records in the U.S., citing what they called U.S. failures against COVID-19 that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, as well as racial discrimination, police brutality and a past evil of genocide. Jiang Duan, an adviser to the Chinese mission in Geneva, voiced criticism at the end of a U.S. human rights record review at the UN Human Rights Council.

The administration has held a series of talks with Pacific allies, including the Bidens virtual summit with the leaders of Quad Australia, India, Japan and the United States before engaging in high-level talks with China.

Trump was proud of falsifying what he saw as a strong relationship with Xi Jinping. But the relationship broke down as the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan province across the globe and unleashed a public and economic health disaster.

In addition to pushing China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific and its human rights record, Biden faces other thorny issues in the relationship.

But so far, he has refused to repeal hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs imposed by Trump against China or to lift bans on Chinese applications.

However Biden is seeking cooperation in China to put pressure on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over its nations’ nuclear program.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed to this report.