MCCY rejects Indian composer Count On Me, Singapore copyright claim, News Entertainment & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – One of Singapore National’s most iconic and catchy songs, Count On Me, Singapore, has been embroiled in a copyright dispute.
Indian composer Joseph Mendoza has been accused of copying the song in 1986, but he is claiming he wrote his version, We Can Achieve, in 1983.
He also said he learned about Count On Me, Singapore just a few days ago.
The two songs are virtually identical, except for minor changes to the lyrics of songs such as “Singapore” for “India” or “Mother India”. Videos of what appears to be students in India singing the latest version have recently appeared on social media.
The Singapore Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 18th): “As both the songs and their lyrics are virtually identical and we hold the copyright to Count On Me, Singapore, we are surprised by this claim.
“We have thus contacted Mr Mendoza to invite him to support his claims. We are still waiting for his response.”
In a statement to the media on Tuesday, Mendozaclaimed that 250 orphans had performed the song in 1983 after he had written it while giving music at the Bal Bhavan orphanage in Mumbai, where he is based.
He also claimed that the original tapes of his composition were taken during the 2005 Mumbai floods.
“The only living proof I can offer you is the 250 orphans who first learned it in 1983 and all the orphans in Bal Bhavan in subsequent years,” said the 58-year-old, who claimed to be a Graduate of the Institute of Musicians in Hollywood, California.
Although he acknowledged the similarities between the two songs, he insisted there was no way he knew about Count On Me, Singapore as there was no internet in those days.
He said he sold the rights to the song to a Christian book and record store, Pauline India, and recorded it in 1999.
MCCY noted in its Facebook post that Paul’s India has publicly acknowledged that We Can Achieve “appears to have been substantially copied from Count on Me, Singapore”.
He added: “Pauline India has also clarified that they were unaware of Count On Me, Singaporehad was the national anthem of Singaporeans since 1986. Those who have since apologized and removed the song from their platforms.”
The ministry has accepted the apology and believes there was no malice on the part of Pauline India or the school.
“As you count on me, Singapore is one of our most beloved national songs, we are also happy that it seems to have been well received in India, with the video showing teachers and students at a school performing the song and expressing their love to his own country. “
Count On Me, Singapore was composed by Hugh Harrison, edited by Jeremy Monteiro and performed by Clement Chow.
Harrison, who is Canadian, hit on Mendoza on Wednesday in the song’s YouTube comments: “The fact that he is now claiming in 2021 that he is the original creator of the song, implying that I copied the song from him, is a direct attack on my integrity and professionalism and for this he can be sued for defamation and / or defamation.
“As it is now, I have written (by) him and given him the opportunity to drop his claim and I am awaiting his response.”
