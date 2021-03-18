International
Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwi travelers may get stuck when trans-Tasman bubble opens
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that Kiwi travelers could get stuck in Australia when a trans-Tasman travel bubble opens.
stuff understands that the Cabinet may decide as soon as possible on Monday to open a bubble without quarantine with Australia by mid-April.
Air New Zealand has a significant increase in trans-Tasman flights loaded into its booking system from 19 April.
Told an airline spokeswoman stuff: The schedule is a continuation of our pre-Covid schedule. That is likely to change once the Government announces a start date for the trans-Tasman bubble.
Asked about a possible start date in April, Ardern would not withdraw publicly, but said she would like to see it soon, adding that it would present people with some final dates they can plan around .
Understood it is understandable that a letter is currently being discussed in a Cabinet committee regarding the final shape of the bubble and that a full Cabinet meeting could make decisions early next week. The decision is expected to be signaled next week, for a start in mid-April.
Covid-19 Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins told Parliament this week that Auckland Airport would take 10 days to be ready for the bubble, while airlines have indicated they will need three weeks to prepare and ready to fly.
Ardern said the airports have a level of readiness given that quarantine flights are already in process with the Cook Islands and Niue, but there are some extra things we need to do because of the volume.
Ardern indicated that the Government will outline several scenarios for travelers so that they understand the basis on which we can see short-term closures.
Asked if people could get stuck in Australia, Ardern replied: Yes, they can. This is why we take the planning and protocols we set so seriously because Australia is dealing with the equivalent of one state, New Zealand, and we are dealing with multiple.
And that means there is a chance we have an outbreak that could cause a travel break and we need to establish protocols to manage it. And we also need to put warnings on people that might happen.
Hipkins said insurance companies were unlikely to cover Covid-19 cancellations, and he indicated that travelers would not receive any financial support if stuck.
The government is unlikely to be in a position where we are providing compensation to people who are trapped in Australia.
Hipkins added that trapped travelers will need to be able to support themselves financially.
stuffPolitical editor Luke Malpass broke the news of the impending travel bubble Thursday morning, writing: The government is also shocked by the fact that all border workers should be fully vaccinated by the end of the month and that while the vaccine opens further, it will become even more difficult for Covid to escape from airports and quarantine facilities.
Malpass added: New Zealand should also expect that any trip to Australia will come with a warning: that you may have to undress on an unfortunate occasion for a group to explode and you get caught in the middle of it.
