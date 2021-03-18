Japanese court says same-sex marriage should be allowed





TOKYO (AP) A Japanese court ruled for the first time on Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the country’s constitution, a moral victory that has no immediate legal consequences but could strengthen legalization efforts. The Sapporo District Court said that sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference, therefore prohibiting same-sex couples from receiving benefits provided to heterosexual couples cannot be justified. Legal benefits arising from marriages should benefit the same as homosexuals and heterosexuals, (star) the court said, according to a copy of the summary of the decision.

Judge Tomoko Takebe ruled that same-sex marriage violates Article 14 of the Japanese constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, sex, social status, or family origin. The court was hearing a case brought by three same-sex couples who were seeking compensation from the government for the hardships they had to suffer from legal non-marriage. The court refused to compensate the plaintiffs financially. The court decision has no immediate legal effect and same-sex couples are not yet allowed to marry. However, activists say the ruling is a major victory that could affect similar court cases and help their efforts to spark parliamentary debate and changes in the law to allow same-sex marriage. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that the government did not agree with Wednesday’s decision. He said the government seeks to achieve a more tolerant society towards diversity, but did not say how it would respond to the ruling, other than looking at pending court cases. Outside the court, the plaintiffs’ lawyers and their supporters raised rainbow flags and a banner proclaiming a major first step towards equality. I hope this decision serves as the first step for Japan to change, said a woman who only identified herself as Plaintiff no. 5. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said they planned to appeal the decision because it did not hold the government liable for the damages claimed. We need to make it clear that parliament has left only the unconstitutional situation by abandoning its legislative duties and has made them take action immediately, they said in a statement. Japan is the only country in Group Seven a group of large industrialized nations where same-sex marriage is not legal. But it is not an overseas market in Asia, where Taiwan is the only country where same-sex marriage is legal under legislation passed in May 2019. As support for LGBTQ people grows in Japan, discrimination continues. In a society where the pressure for conformity is strong, many LGBTQ people hide their sexuality, fearing prejudice at home, school or work. For same-sex couples there are many specific legal barriers that they do not face. Same-sex couples cannot inherit their partners other homes, property and assets or have parental rights to any children. More municipalities have adopted partnership ordinances, so same-sex couples can rent apartments more easily, but they are not legally binding. The refusal of the Japanese to issue spousal visas to partners of same-sex couples legally married abroad has been a growing problem, forcing them to live temporarily separated. The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan last year urged Japan to legalize same-sex marriage, saying talented LGBTQ people would choose to work elsewhere, making the country less internationally competitive. Four more trials similar to the one scheduled for Wednesday are pending in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. ___ Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi







