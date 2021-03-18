International
Palestinians decorate drowning at Yasser Arafat Foundation
RAMALLAH from Palestine
Nasser al-Qudwa, 67, who was recently expelled from the Fatah party – the main group within the ruling Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) – has accused President Mahmoud Abbas’s government of blocking funding for the Yasser Arafat Foundation (YAF).
Created in 2007 through the presidential decree, the YAF aimed to preserve the legacy and legacy of the late President Yasser Arafat and also to promote the development of charitable, humanitarian, social and academic activities for the benefit of the Palestinian people.
Al-Qudwa’s dismissal came after he announced the start of a Palestinian National Democratic Forum made up of many academics and political figures across different ideologies and making a list of candidates for the May 22 legislative elections.
He said the denial of funds to YAF has affected the work of its offices in Ramallah, Gaza and Cairo.
“We found a copy of the decision on google which is talking about stopping financial support for the foundation. It was not officially sent to the foundation, “said Al-Qudwa, who chairs the foundation’s board of directors.
Interestingly, President Abbas is the honorary president and the main Arab personality Amro Mousa is the chairman of the foundation.
He said the foundation has nothing to do with its political decisions.
“The decision was made to punish Al-Qudwa for his dispute with Fatah,” Ahmad al-Shqar, head of the Arab Federation, told the court.
“This move against the foundation will seriously affect the image of the Palestinian political system in the region as there are many Arabs serving as members of its governing council,” he added.
Keep the foundation neutral
Al-Ashqar urged that the foundation be kept out of any political or partisan change.
“It does not belong to any party. It is for all Palestinians. “The move is illegal as the budget for the foundation is part of the overall financial allocation and no one has the authority to edit it due to any party issues,” he said.
Many Palestinians lined up with Fatah have also expressed dissatisfaction with the action against the foundation. Appearing on social media, they believed that the dispute between Al-Qudwa and Abbas should not become the basis for punishing YAF.
“The decision reflects that our foundations are individual organizations and their financing is related to the political agreement with its leader. This has raised a serious question as to whether these bases make any sense, “said Bilal Shobaki, an associate professor at Hebron University.
He said the Abbas government move has also raised questions about the foundation’s own functions.
“If this institution is important and has made achievements that are not known to us as observers, then there is no case to stop its funding. On the other hand, if it was not important and provided little, then the question is why was it receiving funding all these years? He asked.
He said the use of foundations for election funds was shameful. Shobaki said the problem is more serious than just punishing Al-Qudwa.
“The issue is the disclosure of public funding losses and the discussion should be about the process of managing Palestinian funds used illegally in the election marathon that began before the lists were officially announced by the Central Election Committee,” he added.
Addressing a press conference Al-Qudwa said he has been subject to many financial constraints including preventing him from opening any new bank accounts for his political forum.
On the other hand, Fatah spokesman Mounir Jaghob, taking to social media, said it was a temporary decision to ensure the foundation would not be used to achieve any personal goal.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
