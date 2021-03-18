Trump calls on supporters to be vaccinated – National and International News – WED 17 Mar2021





Trump urges fans to get the COVID vaccine. 6 Asian women among 8 dead in Atlanta spa shooting. China requires Chinese vaccines for foreign travelers. The survival of Guinea Ebola caused a new outbreak. NATIONAL NEWS Trump calls on supporters to get the COVID vaccine In a television interview yesterday, former President Trump broke his silence to encourage Americans to take COVID blows. Trump said, “It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.” Trump directly addressed his loyal base, saying “I would recommend it to many people who do not want to take it and many of those people voted for me, honestly.” Although Trump and his wife received the vaccines quietly in January, his core supporters have been among the best prepared to take the blow. A recent poll showed that about a third of Republicans had no interest in getting the vaccine, compared to 10% among Democrats. Trump’s statement came a day after Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, we would certainly support it.” Psaki noted that Trump was the only living former president who had not yet made it public. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). 6 Asian women among 8 dead in Atlanta spa shooting Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in a deadly party at 3 massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Eight people were killed, including 6 women of Asian descent. Police have not provided an official conclusion regarding the motive. However, many fear the shootings mark a monthly escalation of anti-Asian hate crimes across the US. Stop Organization AAPI (Asian-American / Islander Pacific) Hate has been compiling reports from all 50 countries of anti-Asian hate crimes. Attacks range from verbal assaults to deadly physical violence to assaults or other unprovoked assaults. Asians have also reported discrimination in the workplace and been denied access to transportation and other public services. The attacks have disproportionately targeted Asian women. Women reported 2.3 times the number of hate incidents than men. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS China demands Chinese-made vaccine for foreign travelers Beijing has announced it will resume visa processing for visitors from dozens of countries. As usual, negative COVID tests will be required. However, the foreign ministry is requiring travelers to have received a Chinese-made COVID vaccine at least 14 days before the trip. This presents some difficulties, as many of the countries to which China is opening its borders have not approved any Chinese vaccine. Many foreign health agencies have been wary of China’s secrecy surrounding the development of its vaccines and the lack of reliable evidence data. Even in countries that have adopted Chinese vaccines, data on their effectiveness vary widely. Despite reactions, Beijing denies the request is an attempt to force foreign governments to approve vaccines Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Guinea Ebola erupts in traces of previous outbreak Health authorities in Guinea believe a man who survived Ebola 5 years ago may have caused a new outbreak of the disease. If true, the alarming implication is that the disease can remain dormant for years in a healthy-looking body. Previously, the longest recorded time that an ebolavirus remained dormant before causing another infection was 500 days. Experts say immunity from the virus can last for many years after infection. Moreover, it appears that the new outbreak may have come as a result of sexual transmission. After the 2013-2016 outbreak, researchers discovered that the virus could remain silent in “privileged immune” areas of the body, including the testicles. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: Africa, Asian-Americans, Atlanta, China, COVID vaccines, Donald Trump, Ebola, hate crimes, international news, mass shootings, national news, New Albany MS, Northeast Mississippi news, US news

