Tanzanian populist President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61

The vice president said Magufuli died at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the Indian Ocean port that is Tanzania’s largest city.

Although the vice president said the cause of Magufulis’ death was heart failure, opposition politicians had previously claimed he was ill with COVID-19.

Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February, and senior government officials had denied that he was in poor health despite rumors circulating online that he was ill and possibly incapacitated from the disease.

Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent deniers of COVID-19. He had said last year that Tanzania had eradicated the disease through three days of national prayer. Tanzania has not reported to African health authorities since April 2020 the large number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

But the death toll from people experiencing breathing problems reportedly rose, and earlier this month the US embassy warned of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tanzania since January. Days later the presidency announced the death of John Kijazi, Magufulis’ chief secretary. Shortly after the death of the vice-president of the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar was announced, his political party had previously reported that he had COVID-19.

Critics accused Magufulis of giving up the COVID-19 threat, as well as his refusal to block the country as others in the region had done, may have contributed to many unknown deaths.

It’s hard to appreciate how most Tanzanians viewed Magufulis COVID-19 skepticism, in a country where he remained really popular with many for his apparently candid anti-corruption speeches even though he restricted political freedoms and increasingly asserted an authoritarian string. Police arrested at least one man earlier this week who was charged with spreading false information about Magufuli’s health.

Elected to the presidency for the first time in 2015, Magufuli was serving for a second five-year term won in the 2020 election that the opposition and some rights groups said were neither free nor fair. His main opponent in that race, Tundu Lissu, had to relocate to Belgium after the vote, fearing for his safety. Lissu, who was among the first to raise questions about Magufuli’s whereabouts after he disappeared for several days, was shot 16 times in 2017, an attack he blamed on government agents for his criticism of the president.

Maguful had become so powerful since the outbreak of COVID-19 that he could deny the existence of a pandemic without provoking criticism from his predecessor and other prominent people within Tanzania. In early 2021, amid speculation that Magufuli would seek a third unconstitutional term when his term ends in 2025, his ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi was forced to deny that such a thing could happen.

John Pombe Magufuli was born on October 29, 1959, in the rural Chato area of ​​northwestern countries. The son of a farmer for a living, he gave cattle to his fathers, but was a good student, seeing classroom studies as a way out of poverty. Magufuli earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry from Dar es Salaam University in 1988. Much later, in 2009, he earned a doctorate in chemistry from the same university.

For years he was a high school teacher and then a chemist with a farmers cooperative union before entering politics as a lawmaker representing Chato in the National Assembly. The legislative role was a springboard for a career in national politics, and he served in several Cabinet positions, especially after the labor minister with the nickname of the bulldozer in the administration of his predecessor Jakaya Kikwete.

A reputation as an incorruptible man was widely seen as a reason for his election as the new leader of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, the party that had dominated Tanzania since independence but whose popularity was largely declining due to allegations of rampant corruption.

In 2015, the newly elected Maguful made headlines on his first day in office. He appeared unannounced in the morning at the offices of the Ministry of Finance to see how many officials had come to work on time. That week he also banned unnecessary travel by government officials as a coercive measure. He quickly canceled Independence Day celebrations and said budget funds for the event would be used to improve roads and infrastructure in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital. Magufuli also fired a number of senior government officials at his anti-corruption crusade.

At least in the early days of his presidency, Magufuli was seen as the leader Tanzania needed. He was widely admired by Tanzanians but also by others in East Africa who, citing his tough stance against corruption, wanted a leader like him. But soon others saw signs of intolerance as Magufuli struck dissidents and those who criticized his working methods.

In early 2016 Magufuli banned live broadcasts of parliamentary debates in which the opposition criticized the government, and in July of that year he banned political rallies.

Magufulis’ tough rule extended to the LBGT community, with his government preventing aid agencies from supporting same-sex groups to prevent the spread of HIV / AIDS.

Amnesty International criticized several bills backed by Maguful and passed laws designed to stifle all forms of dissent and to effectively crack down on the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

But it was Magufulis’s denial of COVID-19 that brought him great international attention.

Shortly after the first case of the disease was confirmed in Tanzania in March 2020, Magufuli urged people to go to churches and mosques to pray. Magufuli, a devout Catholic, said that the coronavirus is a devil … and cannot sit in the body of Christ. Then in April the country stopped cooperating with the international community over its load of COVID-19 cases.

Magufuli announced in June that COVID-19 had been uprooted from Tanzania with three days of national prayer. He spoke out against social alienation and wearing masks and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines. He even sent samples from bicycle lubricant, papaya fruit and a quail bird to be tested for coronavirus in his attempt to discredit the test.

Countries in Africa will come here to buy food in the years to come they will suffer because of the closure of their economy, he said of others imposing blockades.

Magufuli promoted plants and exercise as COVID-19 remedies.

However, people leaving Tanzania reported that intensive care units in hospitals were being filled with people with severe respiratory illness. Others said burials were being held at night to hide the number of deaths. Migrants from Tanzania were found to have COVID-19. Government officials denied most of these accounts, and health officials who reported problems with COVID-19 were fired.

Critics say Magufulis’s legacy will turn a country previously praised for its tolerance and relative stability into a more oppressive state. Under founding president Julius Nyerere, Tanzania was an influential country hosting pan-African liberation groups including the Nelson Mandelas African National Congress.

Tanzania has armed the law to the point that no one really knows when they are on the right or wrong side of it, Deprose Muchena, an Amnesty International official in Africa, told Magufulis rule in an October report. 2020.

Politicians were arrested for holding or attending meetings, online activism was criminalized, and NGOs were drowned out with endless regulations, the report said.

Zitto Kabwe, leader of the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency party, said he had been arrested 16 times since Magufuli came to power.

Lissu, Magufulis’ main opponent and challenger in the 2020 polls, complained that security forces intervened in his campaign. The offices of his parties were bombed and dozens of parliamentary candidates were disqualified. Tens of thousands of opposition election agents were not accredited by the election commission, effectively denying them access to polling stations to verify the results. On the eve of the election 11 people were shot dead by security forces, nine of them in Zanzibar as they protested allegations of election fraud.

Despite the crackdown, Magufulis supporters say he was focused on Tanzania’s economic success and tried to implement ambitious projects that would lift more of his people out of poverty. The results of infrastructure programs, including trains and the revival of Air Tanzania, were launched under the Magufulis reign. Tanzania is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and in July the World Bank categorized it as a middle-income country five years ahead of schedule.

We had predicted the achievement of this status by 2025 but, with strong determination, it was possible in 2020, wrote Magufuli at the time.

Magufulis survivors include a woman and two children.

Muhumuza contributed from Kampala, Uganda.