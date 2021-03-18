Miami-Dade Mayor Responds to Security Issues at Miami International Airport Revealed by Local 10 Investigation





MIAMI Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is responding to the local News 10 investigation into security issues at Miami International Airport. She weighed in after numerous instances of manipulated safety equipment on escalators, elevators and walkways at Miami International Airport. We are pleased that inspections have shown that elevators and escalators are safe at this time, said Levine Cava. If it happens again, well inspect again. Of course, safety is number one. Luis Colon is the elevator mechanic who, in early 2020, noticed and reported the concerns along with county inspectors. He found more than a dozen so-called jumpers, which are manipulated wiring that intentionally disables safety mechanisms like automatic outages in the event of a problem. It’s a serious situation and I tried to report it to everyone because I’m worried, I’m worried about my safety, the safety of the public, Colon said. One can die because that unit will not stop. Ad The Colon company that works for it, Oracle Elevator, suspended it in December. On Dec. 18, district inspectors spotted another jumper, at a moving crossing, disabling the emergency stop. Oracle Elevator, the company that maintains this device at MIA, said the local union is targeting them, a non-union company. Oracle Elevator said in a statement, If any unsafe situation is detected, the unit closes immediately, the issue is addressed and the riding public is not allowed to enter until the unit is safe … Moreover, Local 10 found many expired operating certificates for airport equipment, some of which were not updated for several years. Miami-Dade County Chief of Operations told Local 10 additional equipment security inspections earlier this month, found no security issues … I am leading county staff to review all outstanding inspection certificates and make sure that all be updated. Ad Most of the elevators, the local 10, Ami Viteri, had outdated operating certificates. Premises 10 has learned that the Count Office of the Inspector General has opened an investigation into security issues here at the airport. CONNECTED CONNECTION Local 10 investigates security concerns with several elevators, escalators and walkways moving to Miami International Airport

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

