Dozens in Taiwan are changing their names to “salmon” for free sushi





Dozens of Taiwanese have flocked to government offices to include the word “salmon” in their legal names.

They hope to get free sushi at Sushiro, a chain that is offering free food to anyone called “salmon”.

The restaurant chain said at least 1,000 people took part in the promotion.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. Dozens of Taiwanese have flocked to government offices to include the word “salmon” in their legal names to mark some free sushi. According to Times Taipei, home registries have been flooded with people seeking to temporarily change their legal names to include the words “salmon” (or gui yu,) on their ID cards. They were hoping to get free sushi at a chain of Sushi transporter restaurants, Akindo Sushiro after the chain promised to deliver free meals for anyone whose name included the unusual word. The chain said that for a limited time, those who could present an ID card bearing the name “salmon” could get a free meal for their entire table. Meanwhile, those who had the homonymous names of the Chinese word for “salmon” could enjoy their half-price meals. No such fate for those with a homophonic character: as they were only given a 10% discount. The Times interviewed a college student in Taichung who said she had changed her name to “Kuo Salmon Rice Salmon” to give her friends a gift, but planned to change it the next day. Two other people the Times spoke to said they had eaten $ 13,000 ($ 459) worth of sushi at the restaurant at a discount. “I do not think we will want to eat salmon again for a while,” they said. Akindo Sushiro told the Taipei Times that 28 people had requested free meals since 3 a.m. Wednesday, and a total of 1,000 people had attended the bizarre promotion event. Read more: 2 former South Korean workers just started a real estate technology startup. Here’s a look at WeWork’s growing alumni network, founders and financiers of new companies. Citizens applying for a legal name change must pay NT $ 80 ($ 3) for a new ID card and family registration certificate, according to the Taipei Department of Civil Affairs. However, authorities also warned that the names could be legally changed up to three times in Taiwan. In light of this policy, some may live to regret choosing this name change, as the Times said a man known as Hsu had learned this little factoid the hard way after his mother told him she had changed his name twice when he was a child This means that Hsu may have been stuck with the name “salmon” for the rest of his life. “Each person has three chances to change their name,” the ministry wrote on Facebook. “Everyone, please consider your name carefully.”

