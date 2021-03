Top International AP News at 4:16 am EDT

The everyday beast Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlsons Anti-Vaxxer BS NBCFox News cannot understand how it should feel about the COVID-19 vaccine. On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for his help in creating it. On the other hand, Tucker Carlson is going fast against the full vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and may simply be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are completely unfounded). There seems to be a tension at Fox if Trump deserves credit for this remarkable medical breakthrough that will save the world, Seth Meyers said Wednesday, or if vaccines are actually part of a vicious plot to do something bad, no it is clear what. From there, the late night host played a recent clip of human catamaran Tucker Carlson asking how necessary it is to even get the vaccine at all. Drawing his impression at the SNL level for the Fox host, Meyers went on a long fuss that ended with a theory about vaccinations that took control of the bladder. All of these questions have already been answered, he said. You can save yourself the hassle of writing your own night monologue using just Google. But maybe he does not know how. This would explain why he always looks like Templeton, the mouse, trying to read the Charlottes website. How comedian Nate Bargatze pulled out of COVID EraMeyers’s most ridiculous special page carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of older viewers watching his show every night that vaccine test data clearly show how safe and effective they are . it’s necessary to get the vaccine if, say, you are not Tucker Carlson and you can not do your quick TV job from the security of the studio bubble, he said, where I am sure no one is allowed within six meters of you even when there is no epidemic because they can accidentally make eye contact and devour your souls. For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast. Read more at The Daily Beast Get our top stories in your mail every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

