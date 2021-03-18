The EU faces the moment of truth about the Astra vaccine: Brussels publication

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

The EU hopes to move out of the latest vaccine fiasco today. The European Medicines Agency will issue updated guidelines on the safety of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 stroke after countries across the bloc unilaterally banned its use for concerns about the risk of blood clots. A positive assessment seems likely as the regulator has consistently backed the vaccine and the World Health Organization yesterday said its benefits overcome any danger. But a wave of vaccine skepticism suggests the damage may have already been done. Take Italy, for example, where thousands of people left vaccine appointments after safety concerns arose. She points out how political – and subtle – the spread of vaccines has become in Europe as the region tries to pick up the pace in an effort to immunize 70% of adults by the end of September.

– John Ainger

What is happening

The fight against vaccines | The problems of EU vaccines do not end here. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to ban vaccine exports to the UK. It raised the possibility of withdrawing an emergency trigger that was used only once before – during the oil crisis of the 1970s – which allows authorities to seize control of production and distribution.

Liberte Limited | Watch out for one announcement of tougher localized coronavirus measures in France today, following earlier announcements to close the northern town of Dunkirk last month and the southern Alps-Maritime region, including Nice, over the weekend. Continue with the date recent virus events here.

Dutch vote | Mark Rutte won one clear victory in yesterday’s Dutch election to secure a fourth term as prime minister. Survey results show the country may be ready for a more reconciling relationship with the rest of Europe following the trauma of the pandemic.

Listening Lagarde | ECB President Christine Lagarde will appear before EU lawmakers this morning, a week after her institution pledged to increase asset purchases to contain an increase in sovereign bond yields. It can also be addressed to the block fiscal response to the crisis as concerns grow about delays in the main recovery fund and the US pulls forward with a stimulus bill of $ 1.9 trillion.

Green Goals | Adapting the EU economy to climate change will be on the agenda when environment ministers meet on Wednesday for their quarterly meeting. They will also receive an update from the Portuguese presidency on talks on European Climate Law, with member states and the European Parliament still at loggerheads over how strict a new emissions reduction target of 2030 should be.

In case you missed it

forth | Europe’s airlines and hospitality industry finally have a clearer view of the skies ahead. The commission yesterday proposed presentation of digital certificates. They will provide evidence that their holders have been vaccinated – or that they have recovered from the virus, or have recently been tested negative – and are therefore free to travel.

Unknown | Travel is a topic we touch on in this week’s Brussels Edition podcast. Virginia Messina, managing director at the World Travel and Tourism Council, tells us that standardized rules are needed to ensure a safe summer. Tune in here.

Greece ‘s Odyssey | Greece is now fully back in the bond markets, completing its decade-long return. And selling her 30-year debt – his longest – was a resounding success, attracting more than 10 times more offers than the amount of bonds on offer, showing that his useless status is no longer enough to push investors.

Russian “killer” | Tensions between the West and the East are heating up, with US President Joe Biden agreeing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer” New US sanctions could come as soon as next week and could target Russian oligarchs and others close to Putin. Undoubtedly, the EU, which has had its recent ventures with Russia, will look closely.

Schedule of the day

The Central Bank of Sweden, one of the most money-free companies in the world, is tripling the number of offices available to handle banknotes and coins. The country’s Riksbank, responsible for supplying the largest Nordic economy with banknotes, said it was opening two new money-dealing locations in addition to an existing one. Find out why, here.

Today’s agenda

All times CET.

9 o’clock in the morning The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will debate with the ECB Lagarde on the state of the Eurozone

The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will debate with the ECB Lagarde on the state of the Eurozone 9:30 p.m. European Innovation Council online launch ceremony with welcome statement by Commission President von der Leyen

European Innovation Council online launch ceremony with welcome statement by Commission President von der Leyen 9:30 p.m. EU Supreme Court gives non-binding opinion on Germany’s appeal of lower court ruling limiting Russia’s control of key natural gas connection

EU Supreme Court gives non-binding opinion on Germany’s appeal of lower court ruling limiting Russia’s control of key natural gas connection 9:30 p.m. EU Supreme Court rules on Pometon challenge against Antitrust Commission fines for participating in a cartel to coordinate steel abrasive prices

EU Supreme Court rules on Pometon challenge against Antitrust Commission fines for participating in a cartel to coordinate steel abrasive prices 9:30 p.m. EU environment ministers meet by video conference

EU environment ministers meet by video conference 11:45 am EU Health Chief Stella Kyriakides speaks at plenary session 143 of the European Committee of the Regions

EU Health Chief Stella Kyriakides speaks at plenary session 143 of the European Committee of the Regions 2:30 p.m. EU Trade Chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at plenary session 143 of the European Committee of the Regions

EU Trade Chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at plenary session 143 of the European Committee of the Regions 3 p.m. EMA press conference

EMA press conference 4:15 p.m. EU Energy Minister Kadri Simson speaks at plenary session 143 of the European Committee of the Regions

– With the help of Zoe Schneeweiss, Ewa Krukowska and Alexander Weber