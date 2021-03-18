Saudi Arabia calls for greater tolerance as crimes against Muslims fly

RIYADH: In line with the spirit of giving and unity during Ramadan, Muslim worshipers in the Mecca region will soon be able to resume one of the blessings of the holy months.

The Makkah Watering and Relief Committee announced the renewal of permits for the Iftar Sayim initiative after the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) temporarily halted the application process.

Iftar Sayim generally refers to the charitable practice of providing fasting Muslims with meals to break the fast. Restaurant owners and families offer meals that usually consist of dates, a drink and a hot plate that are then served in the mosque. While mosques across the Kingdom participate in the tradition during Ramadan, the most focused efforts are usually seen at the sites of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina.

At these sites, no Muslim visitor during Ramadan ever needs to ask if he or she will have something to eat when the Maghrib Adhan is heard. Dedicated workers cover the floors of the mosque with plastic coverings and enough food is laid to feed all the believers. The dates of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) first recommended the laban food, water and a hot meal, usually consisting of rice and meat, all provided free of charge, donated to the mosque by the holders of these much required permits.

While the pandemic temporarily paused these efforts, individuals wishing to participate in the initiative may once again apply for permission to assist those in need.

This year, products that are authorized for distribution will be limited to dry foods, or items that have been pre-packaged in order to minimize the risk of contamination. However, those wishing to distribute hot food can continue to do so in the inhabited neighborhoods of the city of Mecca itself. Furthermore, interested parties can apply on the official website, https://sr-mkh.org.sa, to distribute food baskets to the disadvantaged families of Mecca, containing sufficient provisions to last throughout of the month.

Born and raised in Mecca, Mohammed Al-Dosari told Arab News that he and his family had never lost a year of Iftar Sayim before the pandemic.

Last Ramadan was difficult for all of us because we felt like we were deprived of the chance to help our community and greet the guests of the Holy Mosque. We barely felt the loss of opportunity, he said. Iftar Sayim is close and dear to our hearts, and we saw it as just another thing the pandemic had taken from us.

The Makkah region was one of the most affected by the pandemic, with 24-hour blockades starting much earlier than the rest of the Kingdom and restrictions being lifted only after things had calmed down in other parts of the nation.

We look forward to doing our part this year and sincerely hope that the Holy Mosque will be able to accept more believers this Ramadan, added Al-Dosari, I think many Muslims, including myself, were very shocked by the images of the mosque that was completely empty last year at the height of the pandemic. We pray that this year we will see the mosque again filled and that Allah will keep His pilgrims safe this year.

Permits are currently only granted to residents of the Makkah region, but residents elsewhere hope their regions will soon allow them to apply as well.

Sheikh Yasin Kabli, a longtime resident of Madinah and owner of a number of kitchens in the city, told Arab News that he has distributed food to the Mosques of the Prophet Mawaed Al-Rahman (Charitable Tables) for more than 20 years now and has never faced any financial problems by offering free meals to people.

We can serve over 500 meals a day from the beginning of Ramadan until the end. Some may think it’s a race between the city’s kitchens, but it ‘s our job and an honor, he said. Although I retired from business and my grandchildren and great-grandchildren took over, I again went to sit with thousands of people from all walks of life. Last year, it was hard not to break my fast in the mosque.

The 78-year-old said he never missed a Ramadan in Madinah except during his years abroad as a scholarship student in Cairo. He has always kept the tradition alive with his family.