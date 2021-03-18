Luxury Portfolio International expands global property exposure through JamesEdition | tidings

– The Alliance also provides strategic coverage for LPIBloomberg Real Estate Lists –
AMSTERDAM, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Luxury Portfolio International (LPI) today announced a relationship with JamesEdition that will bring together all of LPI real estate listings in JamesEdition, a leading luxury marketplace that offers some of the most valuable luxury assets in the world.
For more than a decade, JamesEdition has been offering digital classifications of a kind through a platform that connects and protects specialized buyers and sellers from around the world. The site now generates 10 million + page views per month and has experienced a fivefold increase within real estate in 2020.
LPI trades approximately 50,000 of the world’s most prominent homes each year. Its 200+ affiliated firms represent the top-tier component of the World’s Leading Real Estate Companies, an organization comprising 550 companies and 135,000 associates producing over one million transactions in over 70 countries.
The relationship also includes unions for all LPI lists on Bloomberg Property Listings, providing increased exposure through one of the largest media companies in the world.
“We at JamesEdition are very excited to announce this new partnership with Luxury Portfolio International. Hundreds of the best real estate companies around the world will now present their listings with the Portfolio Luxury International brand and logo to our audience. of High Value Individuals, ” Eric Finnas Dahlstrom, CEO, JamesEdition tha.
“As a truly global organization, LPI trades exceptional homes in markets around the world, so it was a natural fit to line up with JamesEdition and present our listings to their highly engaged audience of valued buyers. high “, adds Luxury Portfolio International President Mickey Alam Khan |.
The beginning of the relationship is especially timely, as noted by Eric Finnas Dahlstrom. “In these unprecedented times we have seen a tremendous increase in interest in international luxury properties on the platform, and restrictions that have been placed on travel have created a demand for real estate professionals to adapt to a new reality, where a part of It is clear that members of the International Luxury Portfolio are at the forefront of the industry in this change, providing not only high quality listings but also using customer-centric technologies, such as as virtual tours that fit perfectly with the JamesEdition global footprint ”.
ABOUT The International Luxury Portfolio(LPI)
LPI (luksoportportio.com) is the luxury marketing sector of the World ‘s Leading Real Estate Companies, the largest global network of leading local brand firms dominated by many of the most powerful and independent luxury brands in the world. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries / territories each month and sells more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well connected.
Over the past decade, JamesEdition has created a comprehensive digital ranking for one of the most valuable listings in the world. Since its inception in 2008, the company has grown to generate over 860,000 users per month for its premium selection of luxury assets. This market-driven and penetrating community facilitates transactions and fosters connections between these unique and specialized buyers and over 8,000 businesses from around the world. With an unparalleled reputation for his curated collection of more than 200,000+ listings in ten different categories including; houses, cars, planes, yachts, jewelry, even private islands; JamesEdition offers a unique destination for the ultra-high-end luxury international enthusiast.