Connect with us

International

Luxury Portfolio International expands global property exposure through JamesEdition | tidings

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


– The Alliance also provides strategic coverage for LPIBloomberg Real Estate Lists –

AMSTERDAM, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Luxury Portfolio International (LPI) today announced a relationship with JamesEdition that will bring together all of LPI real estate listings in JamesEdition, a leading luxury marketplace that offers some of the most valuable luxury assets in the world.

For more than a decade, JamesEdition has been offering digital classifications of a kind through a platform that connects and protects specialized buyers and sellers from around the world. The site now generates 10 million + page views per month and has experienced a fivefold increase within real estate in 2020.

LPI trades approximately 50,000 of the world’s most prominent homes each year. Its 200+ affiliated firms represent the top-tier component of the World’s Leading Real Estate Companies, an organization comprising 550 companies and 135,000 associates producing over one million transactions in over 70 countries.

The relationship also includes unions for all LPI lists on Bloomberg Property Listings, providing increased exposure through one of the largest media companies in the world.

“We at JamesEdition are very excited to announce this new partnership with Luxury Portfolio International. Hundreds of the best real estate companies around the world will now present their listings with the Portfolio Luxury International brand and logo to our audience. of High Value Individuals, ” Eric Finnas Dahlstrom, CEO, JamesEdition tha.

“As a truly global organization, LPI trades exceptional homes in markets around the world, so it was a natural fit to line up with JamesEdition and present our listings to their highly engaged audience of valued buyers. high “, adds Luxury Portfolio International President Mickey Alam Khan |.

The beginning of the relationship is especially timely, as noted by Eric Finnas Dahlstrom. “In these unprecedented times we have seen a tremendous increase in interest in international luxury properties on the platform, and restrictions that have been placed on travel have created a demand for real estate professionals to adapt to a new reality, where a part of It is clear that members of the International Luxury Portfolio are at the forefront of the industry in this change, providing not only high quality listings but also using customer-centric technologies, such as as virtual tours that fit perfectly with the JamesEdition global footprint ”.

ABOUT The International Luxury Portfolio(LPI)

LPI (luksoportportio.com) is the luxury marketing sector of the World ‘s Leading Real Estate Companies, the largest global network of leading local brand firms dominated by many of the most powerful and independent luxury brands in the world. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries / territories each month and sells more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well connected.

Over the past decade, JamesEdition has created a comprehensive digital ranking for one of the most valuable listings in the world. Since its inception in 2008, the company has grown to generate over 860,000 users per month for its premium selection of luxury assets. This market-driven and penetrating community facilitates transactions and fosters connections between these unique and specialized buyers and over 8,000 businesses from around the world. With an unparalleled reputation for his curated collection of more than 200,000+ listings in ten different categories including; houses, cars, planes, yachts, jewelry, even private islands; JamesEdition offers a unique destination for the ultra-high-end luxury international enthusiast.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: